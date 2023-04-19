Will Marcus Rashford be available for Manchester United against Sevilla? Journalist issues update on star ahead of UEL tie

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has travelled with the squad for his side's UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Sevilla, according to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

The Red Devils take on the Spanish giants on Thursday (April 20) at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. It will be a winner-take-all game, with the first leg ending 2-2 at Old Trafford last week.

Ahead of what's expected to be a difficult game in Spain, Manchester United have received a massive boost in the form of Rashford. Luckhurst tweeted on Wednesday (April 19):

"Marcus Rashford has travelled with the #mufc squad to Seville."

Hours before Luckhurst's tweet, Football Daily had reported on Twitter that the Englishman was back in training.

Rashford sustained a groin injury during United's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton earlier this month. He missed the first leg against Sevilla and also sat out the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

His potential return will undoubtedly bolster the Red Devils' attack. Rashford is United's top scorer this season with 27 goals in 41 games across competitions. The forward has also laid out ten assists.

Manchester United could also have Marcel Sabitzer back for Sevilla clash

Manchester United also received another boost apart from Marcus Rashford's return to the matchday squad. In the aforementioned video posted by Football Daily, on-loan midfielder Marcel Sabitzer was also seen training with the team.

Sabitzer played a key role in the first leg of United's Europa League last-eight tie against Sevilla. The Austrian scored his first goal for the Red Devils in the 14th minute before adding a second seven minutes later. However, he missed the league win against Nottingham at the weekend due to a groin strain.

Sabitzer's potential return will be welcome news for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, as his side will be without talismanic midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards during the Europa League knockouts.

United will also be without Lisandro Martinez, who fractured a metatarsal in his right foot in the first leg against Sevilla and subsequently underwent surgery. Raphael Varane picked up an ankle injury that game and is also expected to miss the Thursday clash.

