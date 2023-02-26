William Saliba involved in heated bust-up with Arsenal teammate after 1-0 win over Leicester: Reports

William Saliba was reportedly involved in a heated bust-up with teammate Gabriel Magalhaes after Arsenal's 1-0 league win against Leicester City earlier today (25 February).

Gabriel Martinelli scored the only goal of the game, doing so in the 46th minute to hand his team all three points. Instead of celebrating an important win at the King Power Stadium, Saliba and Gabriel were seen taking part in a heated exchange after the full-time whistle.

The Athletic journalist James McNicholas wrote on his @gunnerblog Twitter account (h/t HITC):

"A few angry words exchanged between Saliba and Gabriel at full-time. Frenchman appeared to push his partner away. Some sort of disagreement. Sure it'll blow over."

Nothing can be definitively said about the incident until it is clear what the two centre-backs were discussing amongst themselves. However, such instances are common in team sports.

Emotions can run high in tense situations, which can often spill over in the form of a feisty exchange with a teammate. The two centre-backs were impressive in the clash against the Foxes and kept a crucial clean sheet away from home.

Leicester managed just one shot throughout the entirety of the game, and even that wasn't on target. Saliba and Gabriel have played alongside each other 26 times across competitions this term.

10 of those games ended with Arsenal keeping a clean sheet. They are expected to partner each other in defense once again when the north London giants face Everton in the Premier League on 1 March.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson impressed with former Chelsea midfielder's display vs Leicester City

Paul Merson was left impressed by Jorginho after the Italy international helped his team beat Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Controlled the midfield. ‍ Jorginho's game by numbers vs Leicester:◉ 95 touches (most)◉ 68 passes complete (most)◉ 10x possession won (most)◉ 3 tackles made (most)◎ 7 duels won◎ 1 interception◎ 1 foul wonControlled the midfield. Jorginho's game by numbers vs Leicester:◉ 95 touches (most)◉ 68 passes complete (most)◉ 10x possession won (most)◉ 3 tackles made (most)◎ 7 duels won◎ 1 interception◎ 1 foul wonControlled the midfield. 👨‍✈️ https://t.co/I7HSrbXxvg

Jorginho arrived at the Emirates in January after the Gunners agreed to pay a fee of £12 million to Chelsea. He has since made four league appearances for his new club - three of which have seen him feature in the starting XI.

He played the full 90 minutes against the Foxes in defensive midfield, making three tackles (the most of any Arsenal player). Commenting on the former Napoli midfielder's performance, Merson said (h/t HITC):

"Jorginho has come in and has done a very good job. I thought he has done well again today, just kept it ticking over. Calmed everything down."

He started alongside Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard in midfield and carried out his role to perfection. Jorginho sat in the middle of a midfield three and was crucial in breaking up play as well as starting attacks for Arsenal.

One can expect him to keep starting games under manager Mikel Arteta as the second half of the season progresses.

