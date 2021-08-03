Wolverhampton Wanderers keen on signing Juventus star - reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers have expressed their interest in signing Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Juventus this summer. The Premier League side are reportedly keen on adding an experienced midfielder to their ranks and see the former Arsenal man as the ideal fit.

As per a report in Calciomercato , Wolves are looking to bring the Welshman back to the Premier League this summer, but the midfielder is reportedly not keen on a move.

Wolves are reportedly interested in bringing Aaron Ramsey back to the Premier League this summer. 👀



Although Ramsey is apparently 'not convinced' by a move to Molineux... pic.twitter.com/C3ti5af0wo — Don Robbie (@ItsDonRobbie) August 2, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have also been linked with the midfielder in recent weeks, but no move has materialized.

Ramsey played 21 games in Serie A last season under Andrea Pirlo. The Welshman scored just two goals while assisting four times in his 1093 minutes on the pitch.

Manchester United urged to sign Juventus star

Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsey's former national team manager Chris Coleman has urged Manchester United to sign the Juventus star. Coleman believes the former Arsenal man will help United reach the next level as he has the experience and talent.

Juventus will try to sell Aaron Ramsey, there were some contacts with Wolverhampton and Newcastle. But it’s not sure that he will leave because he earns a lot.



[@romeoagresti via: @podcastherewego] — Bianconeri Zone (@BianconeriZone) August 2, 2021

"I've been fortunate to see the best of Aaron when I was manager of Wales," Coleman told the Mirror. "He's at his best when he's under a bit of pressure, when he's playing against the best teams and when he's playing in the big games."

"If it's not going to happen for him at Juventus he's definitely the type of player who can handle playing for Manchester United. When you play for a club like Manchester United the jersey is much heavier than when you are with a smaller club in the Premier League. If you play for a big club you've got to handle that extra weight. He certainly has the appetite for that."

"He had been at Arsenal a long time, probably didn't achieve what he wanted to achieve because Arsenal haven't achieved what they would have liked in the last 10 years. He went there for good reasons but he's too good to be sitting on the bench."

Reports suggest Juventus are looking to sell Ramsey this summer and are waiting for a suitable bid.

Edited by Arvind Sriram