World Cup winner confirms plans to leave club amid interest from Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami - Reports

World Cup-winning Argentine winger Angel Di Maria has confirmed that he will leave Benfica at the end of the season amid interest from Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. Following Benfica's final league game against Braga, which ended in a 1-1 draw, Di Maria confirmed his exit from the club.

Benfica missed out on the Portuguese league title on the final day of the season, drawing 1-1 against Braga in the final league game. Sporting CP secured back-to-back titles with a 2-0 victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes.

After missing out on the title on the campaign's final day, Di Maria took to Instagram to share his disappointment. He also insisted that the Eagles will give their everything to beat Sporting CP in the Taça de Portugal final.

Confirming his decision to leave Benfica, Di Maria wrote on Instagram, as quoted by the NY Times:

“It’s very painful to end this way after such a long year. This was my last league game in this shirt, and I’m proud to have been able to wear it once again. There’s one more final on Sunday, and we’re going to go all out with all the belief and desire to win it.”

Di Maria came through the youth ranks of Argentine side Rosario Central and joined Benfica in 2007. His first spell at the club lasted until 2010. He rejoined the Portuguese giants in 2023 following spells with Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus.

During his illustrious club career, Di Maria won 30 trophies and has been pretty successful for Argentina at the international stage. He has been a key player for the Albiceleste over the years alongside Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi and Di Maria share a close bond and have played 142 times together for Argentina and PSG. Even at the age of 37, Di Maria enjoyed a stellar season for Benfica last time out, scoring 15 goals and providing ten assists in 39 appearances.

Alexi Lalas slams Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi for referee confrontation

Former USMNT international Alexi Lalas has hit out at Lionel Messi for aggressively confronting the referee during Inter Miami's 3-3 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes. Messi's side took the lead in the first minute but could only salvage a draw as they struggled defensively.

Lionel Messi made a fantastic run in the 93rd minute of the game but was taken down by Daniel Munie just outside the box. The World Cup winner immediately demanded a free kick, which was turned down by referee Tim Ford.

Lionel Messi appeared frustrated with the official and confronted him after the final whistle. San Jose Earthquakes manager Bruce Arena restrained the Argentine, who was threatened to be sent off by the referee.

After the game, Alexi Lalas slammed Lionel Messi for his antics towards the official, which does not send the right message. He said, as quoted by GOAL:

“Yeah, the postgame shenanigans, I thought Bruce Arena handled it well. I mean, he is the home coach. It is his stadium. Obviously, he's a legend when it comes to MLS and pulling Messi. I thought it was a bad look for Messi, to be quite honest with you."

Lalas added:

“I get that you're frustrated, but you signed up for the gig. You're being paid more than anybody in history in terms of, you know, what you are getting for your brand. And then obviously from a practical perspective, what you are being paid. But this is MLS, and we just talked earlier about the parity. Well, there's no more league that has more parity than when it comes to MLS."

Lalas also singled out Tim Ford for praise for his strong command in the game and for treating Messi like any other player. He added:

“And I loved the way that game was refereed last night. I loved that at times the referee was saying No, you get up. I don't care that you're Messi. You have plenty of deference. You are given the benefit of the doubt. I'm talking to Messi time and time again on the field."

Lalas concluded:

“All right, so every once in a while, no, you're not going to be given that, given the opportunity to take a free kick, you know, get up and get on with it. There's a reason why you are, for a lot of people, the GOAT, because of what you were able to do. But it's just, it's just a bad look. There are times when I like a little bit of fire, and I like anger, and that can be useful. I just thought it made you look smaller and made you look whiny, and it made you look like a bully.”

Lionel Messi failed to make much of an impact against the San Jose Earthquakes but has been excellent this season. He has 10 goals and three assists in 16 appearances across competitions this season for Inter Miami as they sit fifth in the Eastern Conference in the MLS.

