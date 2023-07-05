World Cup winner willing to join Chelsea and work under Mauricio Pochettino - Reports

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez reportedly wants to play under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

Football Insider reports that the Argentine is keen on working with his fellow countryman at Stamford Bridge. Pochettino is said to be an admirer of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a new striker and the 25-year-old boasts a pressing style that suits Pochettino's setup. He bagged 28 goals and 11 assists in 57 games across competitions for Inter last season.

The Blues have struggled in front of goal recently and were forced to use Kai Havertz as a false nine this past campaign. The German managed just seven goals in 29 games in the role and has since joined Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have failed to impress during their time at Stamford Bridge. The former spent last season on loan at the Nerazzurri with Martinez. It remains to be seen if he has a future at the club amid the Serie A giants' interest in another loan.

Martinez has three years left on his contract with Inter and is valued by Transfermarkt at €85 million. He made six appearances for Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar.

However, he is one of three names that reportedly feature on Chelsea's shortlist alongside Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic. The west Londoners have added Christopher Nkunku to their ranks but he is viewed more of a wide forward than a center-forward.

Trevoh Chalobah open to leaving Chelsea this summer

Trevoh Chalobah is open to departing this summer.

According to football.london, Trevoh Chalobah is prepared to leave Chelsea this summer amid a likely struggle for first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

The English defender will be competing with Benoit Badiashille, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva and the returning Levi Colwill for a defensive starting berth. It is claimed that Pochettino will ideally like to have four defenders at his disposal.

Chalobah has garnered interest from Inter and Newcastle United but there has been nothing advanced over a departure. He featured 33 times across competitions last season, filling in at right-back on occasion.

The 24-year-old has five years left on his contract with Chelsea after signing a new six-year deal last November. However, he recognizes that he may not be handed a regular role under Pochettino.

The Blues are willing to allow Chalobah to leave due to the extensive list of defenders in their squad. He could be one to watch throughout the summer transfer window.

