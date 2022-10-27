Xavi accused Barcelona players of not 'showing up' after UEFA Champions League elimination: Reports

Manager Xavi Hernandez reportedly did not hold back his frustrations towards his Barcelona players after their heavy defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday (26 October).

The Blaugrana had already seen their hopes in Europe's elite club competition end earlier in the day following Inter Milan's victory. However, they put on a meek performance against the Bavarians as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at Camp Nou.

Sid Lowe @sidlowe The last FIFTEEN goals scored in Barcelona-Bayern matches have been scored by Bayern. Blimey. The last FIFTEEN goals scored in Barcelona-Bayern matches have been scored by Bayern. Blimey.

Barcelona fans were not afraid to show their displeasure towards the team during the clash, with the club's failure to reach the knockout stages a huge financial blow. According to AS, Xavi had a chat with his team after the defeat, making it clear that they had not 'shown up' for the encounter.

Following the full-time whistle, Barca players immediately headed to the dressing room, but Xavi insisted they head back out and applaud the crowd. The manager also made it clear that they had been 'far inferior' for the first time this season.

Xavi also felt that the supporters 'did not deserve' such a poor ending to their Champions League campaign at Camp Nou. The Barcelona manager did not call out any individuals but stressed that 'you cannot compete in Europe' as they had against Bayern. He also considered the team's performance 'a step backwards.'

Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_ So that’s five of 12 teams originally signed up to the Super League (Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico, Manchester United, Arsenal) not in CL knockout rounds. AC Milan and Tottenham also firmly in the balance going into final round. So that’s five of 12 teams originally signed up to the Super League (Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico, Manchester United, Arsenal) not in CL knockout rounds. AC Milan and Tottenham also firmly in the balance going into final round.

Thierry Henry backs Xavi Hernandez to stay as Barcelona manager

The pressure is building on Xavi following the Catalans' Champions League elimination and recent El Clasico defeat. The Blaugrana spent plenty of money in the summer to help them compete but their season appears to have come to a shuddering halt.

Xavi's former teammate Thierry Henry believes the Barca icon should be given more time in charge, using Steven Gerrard's dismissal at Aston Villa as an example. The former striker told CBS Sports (per HITC Sport):

“We have seen it with big Stevie G. It was too early to sack the guy. You don’t even let him work and try to put a team in position or in motion, like Arteta has done. Let me tell you, if it was another coach right now at Barcelona, dealing with what’s happening, then it would have been a volcano more than it is."

"The volcano would have erupted. But because it’s Xavi, it’s kind of okay. They are second in the league but you are the coach of Barcelona and you are going to get judged."

Henry later added:

“I personally don’t think he [Xavi] should lose his job, I think he’s doing a great job. I think Steve Gerrard, they didn’t give him enough time."

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona



— 🎙 ❝I want to thank the fans ... from the first minute to the last, they were cheering the players on ... we have the best fans in the world.❞— 🎙 @JoanLaportaFCB ❝I want to thank the fans ... from the first minute to the last, they were cheering the players on ... we have the best fans in the world.❞ — 🎙 @JoanLaportaFCB https://t.co/smuhk0IpIl

Poll : 0 votes