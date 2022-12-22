Xavi confident of getting the best out of Barcelona attacker after 2022 FIFA World Cup heartbreak: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi is confident of bringing the best out of France star Ousmane Dembele following his disappointing display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, Spanish outlet Marca has reported.

France lost to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on 18 December. Les Bleus were beaten 4-2 on penalties after the game finished 3-3 at the end of extra time. Barcelona ace Dembele started the match but failed to make the desired impact.

Not only did he fail to take the fight to the Argentinian defense, but he also fouled Angel Di Maria inside the box in the 21st minute, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Lionel Messi confidently put it away to give Argentina the lead. Unimpressed with his display, Didier Deschamps took Dembele off for Randal Kolo Muani in the 41st minute.

Dembele has been heavily criticized by the French media in the aftermath of the defeat, which has reportedly had a negative impact on the forward. Xavi, however, is reportedly confident about turning the situation around.

Xavi has been a vocal supporter of Dembele since the very beginning. The Barcelona legend played a huge role in compelling Dembele to extend his stay in the Catalonian capital and has worked on his confidence as well.

It has been claimed that Dembele also feels good about bouncing back at Barcelona. Dembele knows that the coach is in his corner and that he always tries to create a favorable atmosphere for him to thrive. Dembele, who feels protected at Camp Nou, will look to put the FIFA World Cup woes behind him and respond with good performances.

Dembele has featured in 51 games under Xavi, scoring seven times and claiming 20 assists across competitions.

Lionel Messi never negotiated with Barcelona, claims Fabrizio Romano

Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Lionel Messi never sat down with his former club Barca about a possible return. The Blaugrana did approach him, but the negotiations never reached the advanced stages.

According to Romano, Messi has accepted a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain and the announcement will arrive sooner rather than later.

He claimed:

“Leo Messi never accepted Inter Miami proposal or negotiated with Barcelona. He was approached by both clubs but it was never advanced

“Paris Saint-Germain have been pushing for months will president, board, coach to extend his contract — he has now accepted.”

Argentina skipper Messi won the FIFA Golden Ball after scoring seven goals and claiming three assists at the Qatar World Cup. He has also been in stellar form for PSG in the 2022-23 campaign, scoring 12 times and providing 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

