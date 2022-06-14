Xavi considers Chelsea target as ‘essential piece to reinforce’ Barcelona: Reports

Xavi wants Barcelona to sign Jules Koundé from Sevilla this summer ahead of Chelsea. The Spaniard wants a competitive squad and believes the Frenchman adds value to the team.

As per a report in SPORT, Koundé is the latest demand from Xavi to Barcelona. He does not want the defender to move to Chelsea and is keen on bringing him to Camp Nou.

The manager is ready to let go of Clément Lenglet, Óscar Mingueza, and Samuel Umtiti to make space in the wage bill. Despite agreeing to a deal with Andreas Christensen, the manager wants to make a defensive pairing of Ronald Araujo and Koundé to challenge for trophies.

However, Barcelona have a financial situation that is getting worse day by day. Barcelona's vice-president for finance, Eduard Romeu, confirmed that the club needs €500 million to be 'saved' this summer. He told SPORT last week:

"The number doing the most damage is asset imbalance. The negative capital of €500 million. You could add €150m to that in losses this season if we didn't do anything. I said it before, if someone wants give me €500 million... That is what we need to save Barca."

Barcelona are still refusing to accept the CVC investment planned by La Liga and stand firm on their stance, along with Real Madrid.

Romeu added:

"For us, despite all the pressure we have received and the Fair Play issue we always have to keep in mind, it's a bad deal. From a financial point of view, it's settled and I think the president (Joan Laporta) has been very clear."

Chelsea still keen on Barcelona target

Chelsea were looking to sign Kounde last summer but failed to get a deal over the line.

French football expert Julien Laurens told talkSPORT that the move failed due to the Spanish side suddenly increasing their demand and said:

"Chelsea agreed that they were not going to pay the full release clause – and Sevilla were happy, at the beginning, with £50 million. That's certainly what they thought. Suddenly, Sevilla thought, 'He's worth more than that, give us £65 million or £70 million!'"

"That's not really how you do business, even on Deadline Day. He missed the Sevilla game at the weekend to be in Paris and ready to travel to London for a medical etc, before going back to Paris with the France national team. There are still a few hours left, but I don't think Chelsea will go as high as the release clause."

As per journalist Florian Plettenburg, Kounde wants to join Thomas Tuchel's side and things might be too late for the Catalan side.

