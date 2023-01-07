Xavi fed up with Barcelona star amid interest from Manchester United - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly fed up with Memphis Depay, with Manchester United keen on signing the player.

The Netherlands international was notably poor in his side's 4-3 Copa del Rey win against third-tier team CF Intercity earlier this month. Xavi has been fed up with Depay's demand for more playing time without proving that he deserves it — either in training or in the games he has played this season.

According to El Nacional, the former Olympique Lyonnais forward is primed to leave the Catalan giants this summer as a free agent. The club want to offload him in the January transfer window to make some money from his transfer.

A contract renewal doesn't seem like an option at all, but Depay is adamant he will not leave the club this month. This will come as a blow to Manchester United.

Journalist Lauri Whitwell of the Athletic has mentioned that the Barcelona forward is a realistic target for the Old Trafford outfit. If the player isn't keen to move, then a winter move would be out of the question.

The Red Devils are in dire need of additions up front after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial can do a job at centre-forward, but manager Erik ten Hag has himself publicly expressed his desire to sign a forward.

On paper, a reunion with Depay wouldn't have been a bad option. The 28-year-old has experience playing in the Premier League when he was at Manchester United between 2015 and 2017.

He wasn't impressive during that time, registering just seven goals and six assists in 57 games for them across competitions. Depay hasn't made headlines this season either, playing just 116 minutes of La Liga football.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta comments on former Manchester United defender's retirement

Gerard Pique hung up his boots as a player just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

The 35-year-old fell below Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo in Barcelona's pecking order. Pique, who was on Manchester United's books between 2004 and 2007, retired as a club legend.

He made 616 appearances for the Catalan giants and won every possible trophy he could at club and international level during his time in Spain. Reflecting on his retirement, Barcelona president Joan Laporta told Barca TV:

"It was a tough season for everyone and he was up against stiff competition in his position. The circumstances were what they were and in the end he decided to call it a day. Barça can only be grateful to him, he is a part of the club crest. He was always utterly dedicated to the Barça cause."

