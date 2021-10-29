Xavi identifies Chelsea target and Premier League superstar as first two signings at Barcelona: Reports

The frontrunner for the vacant managerial position at Barcelona, Xavi, has reportedly identified Chelsea target Jules Kounde and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling as his first two signings at the Spanish club.

Ronald Koeman was sacked by Barcelona following their 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano. The Catalan giants are now reportedly in talks to appoint Xavi as their new manager. The Spaniard spent the majority of his illustrious playing career at Barcelona and is now in line to make a sensational return to the club.

According to Spanish football journalist Gerard Moreno, Xavi has already decided which players to bring in if he does become manager of Barcelona. The report states that Sterling and Kounde are at the top of the Spaniard's wishlist.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🚨[ @gerardromero 🥇] | Exclusive: Xavi Hernandez wants Ansu and Dembélé to be wise open on the wings. Xavi also want to bring in a fast band player, and likes Raheem Sterling a lot. In addition, Xavi wants a fast center-back, preferably, Jules Kounde. #FCBlive 🚨[ @gerardromero🥇] | Exclusive: Xavi Hernandez wants Ansu and Dembélé to be wise open on the wings. Xavi also want to bring in a fast band player, and likes Raheem Sterling a lot. In addition, Xavi wants a fast center-back, preferably, Jules Kounde. #FCBlive https://t.co/EcV0xDZRSv

Raheem Sterling has fallen out of favour at Manchester City and Xavi reportedly plans to play him on the left-flank at Barcelona.

Kounde, on the other hand, is one of the most sought-after defenders in world football at the moment. The Frenchman was reportedly close to signing for Chelsea earlier this summer, but a deal never materialized. Xavi is keen on bringing in the centre-back to shore up Barcelona's leaky defense.

With the likes of Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet set to be sold, and Gerard Pique in the twilight of his career, Kounde would be a fantastic signing for Barcelona.

Chelsea ready to battle it out with Barcelona for Jules Kounde

Kounde has been impressive for both club and country over the past two seasons

Chelsea are reportedly set to reignite their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde next summer. The Blues could lose Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger as free agents at the end of this season and are looking to add defensive reinforcements.

According to Eurosport, Chelsea are keen on signing Kounde, while Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt and Villarreal's Pau Torres are also on their list of targets.

Kounde could cost Chelsea north of £60 million and it remains to be seen whether the Blues will be able to beat Barcelona to the signing of the defender next summer.

