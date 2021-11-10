Xavi and Laporta plan to bring former Barcelona superstar back as defensive coach - Reports

Newly appointed Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez and president Joan Laporta are planning to bring in Dani Alves as a defensive coach and mentor, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

Barcelona have recently appointed Xavi following the sacking of Dutchman Ronald Koeman. The 41-year-old was previously the manager of Qatari side Al-Sadd. Xavi was quite successful during his spell in the Middle East, winning the Qatar Stars League last season.

Xavi has now returned to Barcelona and wants to have his own backroom staff. According to the aforementioned source, the club are working on bringing Dani Alves back to the Nou Camp as a mentor.

It is worth noting that Dani Alves is currently without a club after leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo earlier this year.

Dani Alves had a successful stint as a Barcelona player. The 38-year-old full-back played over 390 games for the Catalan giants across eight seasons. The Brazilian international has won numerous trophies with Barcelona, including six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

Alves is not the first Barcelona legend to be linked with a return to the club since the arrival of Xavi. Former club-captain Carles Puyol was another familiar face linked with a return as a coach under Xavi.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta had positive things to say about the availability of both Carles Puyol and Dani Alves. Laporta said:

“Dani Alves is helping the club in many ways - and he also offered us his help on a sporting perspective. With Puyol there is a very direct relationship. They can help if Xavi needs them”

Xavi will have a tough first season as Barcelona manager

Xavi Hernandez is expected to have a tough first season in charge of Barcelona. The club is already reeling from their poor start in La Liga as well as in the Champions League.

The Catalan giants are currently ninth in the La Liga standings, having picked up just 17 points from their first 12 matches.

Things have improved slightly in the Champions League after two consecutive wins against Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv. However, with tough games against SL Benfica and Bayern Munich coming up, qualification to the knockout stages is not guaranteed just yet.

Xavi, however, will have an opportunity to work with some of the best young talent coming out of Spain at the moment. The likes of Ansu Fati, Gavi and Pedri could be the players around whom he builds his Barcelona team.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee