After an impulsive sacking of manager Xavi Hernandez, the former Catalan midfielder will reportedly renounce his remaining salary at Barcelona. The Spaniard will be replaced by Hansi Flick at the club.

According to a report by Alex Pintanel, the final meeting between the coach and the management went rather smoothly. The 44-year-old was informed about the management's decision to sack him without any tension between either party.

However, the club's major concern was the remaining salary of Xavi, as he was sacked one year before the end of his contract. Given the club's financial troubles and La Liga's stringent FFP rules, paying him would have been an ordeal.

However, a recent report by Pintanel suggests that the Spaniard has informed the management about letting go of his remaining salary. He has only demanded the remuneration of his assistants and other coaching staff.

This came as a huge relief for the financially constrained club as it would save them almost $12 million. This money will be helpful in funding the transfer of manager Hansi Flick and players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Pintanel's report also stated that the coach appeared to hold no grudge against the management. He just wanted to know his future at the club before Barcelona's next La Liga match against Sevilla on May 27.

Four reasons why Xavi Hernandez was sacked from FC Barcelona

Barcelona Training Session (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Xavi Hernandez's sacking has come after a long period of uncertainty for Barcelona. The decision has been a shock for many Culers and has sent shockwaves around the footballing world.

Now, a report from Marca has come up which elaborates key reasons why the Spaniard was sacked from the Catalan club.

Lack of player management and tactical deficiencies

According to Marca's report, many key players like Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and Ronald Araujo were dissatisfied with the training methods under him. They incessantly complained about being too tired in the final stages of the matches.

Moreover, the manager's decision to rest key players in crucial matches like the Champions League clash against Antwerp left President Joan Laporta dissatisfied.

Royal Antwerp FC v FCB: Group H - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The dressing room was also left wanting because of Xavi's tactical choices throughout the season. The Catalans struggled to come up with a settled lineup and playing style which caused their downfall in key situations.

Failure to manage a crisis situation

According to Marca's report, Barcelona's management found the Spaniard's ability to deal with crisis situations ineffective. His public statements and ability to manage the team in meetings during a troubled situation fell short of expectations from the management.

Although the internal details remain clouded, these factors caused a growing distrust between the players, coaching staff, and management.

Xavi's public statement caused turmoil within the camp

Xavi Hernandez and Joan Laporta ( Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

In a recent interview, the manager said that Barcelona won't be able to compete with the top European clubs without signing key players in the transfer window. This comment was the final nail in the coffin as it offended Joan Laporta, who felt betrayed by his comments.