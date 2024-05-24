"Never easy to leave the club of your life, but I'm very proud" - Xavi sends message on social media after Barcelona sacking

Barcelona coach Xavi penned a heartfelt note to fans after he was sacked from the managerial position by President Joan Laporta. The coach announced his decision to leave in January 2024 but changed his mind in April this year. However, the club decided to part ways with him on Friday, May 24.

Following Barcelona's official announcement, Xavi took to Instagram to pen a thank you note to fans the staff, and management.

"Dear Culers, my time on the Barça bench will end on Sunday. It is never easy to leave the club of your life, but I do it very proudly, after two and a half years at the head of a dressing room that has been like a second family," Xavi wrote.

The former Barcelona player continued that from Sunday onwards, he will be just another "culer" in the stands supporting the "club of his life". Xavi is set to serve as the Blaugrana coach for the final time on Sunday in their La Liga fixture against Sevilla.

"I want to thank the fans for the support and affection, who have always been by my side and have shown me the same love at all times as in my footballing stage. From Sunday I will be one more culer in the stands, either now at the Olympic Stadium or in a few months at the Nou Camp," he said.

"Because before I was a player or a coach I am a Barcelona fan and I only want the best for the club of my life, which will always have me in his disposition," the Spaniard continued.

Xavi changed his mind to stay at Barca for another season despite announcing his departure earlier in the year. President Laporta reportedly decided to part ways with him after the coach spoke about the club's poor financial situation in a pre-match press conference before Barca's 2-0 win over Almeria on May 17.

Xavi leaves optimistic message about helping a young generation of La Masia players grow at Barcelona

Xavi went on to thank the players and the staff at Barca in his long message bidding goodbye to the club and its fans. He agreed that the current season did not go as well as he had hoped, but sounded optimistic about helping a new generation of young players from La Masia grow.

"Worked with a great group of players and an awesome staff. Thanks to all of them we have been achieving the proposed objectives, culminating last year with a League and a Super Cup. This season things haven't gone as we wanted, but we've let it go and helped to grow a new generation of young footballers from La Masia that inspire all Barcelona fans," Xavi mentioned.

The former Barca legend did not hold back, thanking fans, staff, and the club employees. He also mentioned the President and his Board of Directors before signing off with the club's motto: Visca El Barca.

"Thank you very much to all. To the fans, the players, the staff, the club employees, the President, the Board of Directors, the sporting directors, the media and everyone with whom I have shared the journey over these two and a half seasons. I wish the best to the club I hold in my heart. Visca el Barça," he wrote.

Xavi joined Barcelona mid-season in November 2021. In his first full season as manager, he led the club to its first La Liga title in four years alongside the Supercopa de Espana. He also led the club to the UCL quarterfinals after two consecutive seasons of being relegated to the Europa League.

As per Fabrizio Romano, German coach Hansi Flick is set to replace Xavi at Barca next season.