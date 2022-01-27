Xavi looking to complete 3 signings for Barcelona in the January transfer window - Reports 

Barcelona boss Xavi has reportedly asked the club to get him a new striker, winger and a left-back in the winter transfer window.

The former midfielder took charge of the Blaugrana in November 2021, replacing former boss Ronald Koeman. The Spaniard has seen his club crash out of the Champions League, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup during his three-month spell.

Barcelona’s La Liga title challenge is as good as over, as they currently trail league leaders Real Madrid by a whopping 15 points.

The World Cup-winning Spaniard believes reinforcements are necessary to bring the glory days back to Camp Nou and has handed the club his wishlist. According to Mundo Deportivo, the manager wants to buy a winger, a left-back, and a winger before the end of the month.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Tottenham had no fresh contacts with Adama agents today, after deal in stand-by. Wolverhampton ask for buy option clause included for Adama Traoré. Barcelona will cover full salary until the end of the season. All parties involved now working to complete the deal.Tottenham had no fresh contacts with Adama agents today, after deal in stand-by. #THFC Wolverhampton ask for buy option clause included for Adama Traoré. Barcelona will cover full salary until the end of the season. All parties involved now working to complete the deal. 🇪🇸 #FCBTottenham had no fresh contacts with Adama agents today, after deal in stand-by. #THFC

With Ousmane Dembele’s future in the air, Barca have set their sights on academy graduate and current Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore. The club want to get him on a six-month loan deal for now and could include Francisco Trincao to reduce the purchase clause.

For the left-back position, the Catalonian club have earmarked Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico. The two clubs share a very good relationship and the player himself is eager to move to Camp Nou. Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, however, does not want to let his fullback leave before a worthy replacement is signed.

Finally, Xavi wants to bring a potent striker to the Catalan capital. Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, who is on loan at Juventus at the moment, is Barcelona’s preferred option in January.

With the Bianconeri edging closer to Dusan Vlahovic, they could let the Spaniard leave in the winter transfer window. Morata’s current club, Atletico, however, will not be very thrilled to see their player join a direct rival. The Cules might have to offer the Rojiblancos a sizable loan fee to smooth things over.

Barcelona manager meets with Ousmane Dembele’s agent

Barcelona coach Xavi has reportedly met with Dembele’s agent Moussa Sissoko this week to put an end to the dragged-out saga. The Blaugrana want the player to either sign an extension or leave before the month runs out. Sissoko, however, has clearly conveyed that his client is not looking to sign an extension.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @Luis_F_Rojo Xavi, to Dembélé's agents at yesterday's meeting: "If Ousmane doesn't renew or leave now, he won't wear the Barça shirt again." Xavi, to Dembélé's agents at yesterday's meeting: "If Ousmane doesn't renew or leave now, he won't wear the Barça shirt again."— @Luis_F_Rojo https://t.co/FfD1oJLSL9

Also Read Article Continues below

With only a few days remaining in the winter transfer window, Dembele is looking ever so likely to extend his stay at Barcelona. However, unless he signs an extension with the club in the coming weeks, Xavi is unlikely to offer the Frenchman regular first-team football.

Edited by Diptanil Roy