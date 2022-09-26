Xavi prepared to do ‘everything possible’ to make space for Lionel Messi at Barcelona: Reports

Xavi is reportedly planning changes to his Barcelona starting XI and formation to accommodate Lionel Messi next season.

Gerard Romero was speaking to Carpetas FCB when he claimed that plans to bring Messi back to Camp Nou are underway, and Xavi is leading them.

The journalist added that the Spaniard is ready to do anything possible to make the Argentine comfortable and ensure he retires at Camp Nou.

Xavi spoke about bringing back Messi earlier this year, but is waiting for the Argentine's contract at PSG to run out.

Forbes quoted him as saying:

"Hopefully Messi's story with Barca hasn't ended. Now he has a contract, it is impossible. There is no point in talking about Leo right now. He is the best soccer player in the world and in history. As the president said, I hope Messi's story with Barca hasn't ended, but now is not the time to talk about it."

PSG have an option to extend Messi's contract by another season, but the Argentine has not made a decision on his future.

Barcelona keen on bringing back PSG star Lionel Messi

Joan Laporta spoke to CBS Sports earlier this year and admitted that he wanted Lionel Messi back at Camp Nou.

The Barcelona president added that the Argentine is the best player in the club's history and said:

"I did what I had to do in order to put the institution above the best player in our history. He's the best player in our history and I will do my best in order to ensure he can have the best ending of his career with a Barca shirt on. I would like to bring him back. It will not be easy but I think with the correct strategy we could do it."

Speaking about the exit and possible return, Laporta added:

"The end of Leo at Barcelona was not the best. It was a difficult time. We had to take a decision and put the club above the best player in our history. But I think we have to work now to have Messi end his career back wearing the shirt of Barcelona being applauded on every field that he plays. We will do our best to give him the ending he deserves."

Barcelona have started the season and were beaten in LaLiga, something replicated by PSG in Ligue 1.

