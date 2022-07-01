Xavi ‘pressuring Laporta to start negotiating’ for 25-year-old forward as Barcelona’s Lewandowski deal drags on: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly pressurizing club president Joan Laporta to pursue a deal for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma as Robert Lewandoski's transfer saga rolls on.

The Blaugrana are considering their options this summer with regard to signing a centre-forward, having placed Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski atop their wishlist. Speculation has grown over Lewandowski's potential arrival at the Camp Nou but Barca are yet to persuade Bayern Munich to part ways with the prolific forward.

El Nacional reports that Barca are weighing up their options and could look to target Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma.

The Dutch attacker has flourished at the Estadio de la Cerámica since arriving from Premier League club AFC Bournemouth last summer. The 25-year-old made 34 appearances for Unai Emery's side last season, scoring 16 goals whilst contributing 4 assists.

Danjuma is reportedly being viewed as an attacking alternative to Lewandowski, with Barca boss Xavi a keen admirer of the Dutchman. The Spaniard is reportedly pressurizing Laporta to sanction a move for the Villarreal star, although he is not a priority.

Unai Emery is eager for the Dutch star to remain at Villarreal, but it is believed an offer of around €40 million could see them part ways with the forward. Danjuma has four years left on his current deal with the Yellow Submarine.

Barcelona not the only side showing an interest in Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma

Danjuma could be set for a return to the Premier League.

Barcelona are joined by Premier League side West Ham United in their potential pursuit of Villarreal frontman Arnaut Danjuma.

West Ham boss David Moyes is eyeing attacking reinforcements at the London Stadium off the back of an impressive season for the Hammers. Moyes' side made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, going one step further than Barcelona in the competition. The Hammers were also in contention for a top-four finish throughout the Premier League campaign, albeit finishing 7th.

However, Fabrizio Romano reports that there is a stumbling block in the potential deal between Villarreal and West Ham. The player is reportedly stalling on agreeing personal terms with the Hammers with a €40 million deal having already been discussed between the the two clubs.

This means the door is left wide open for Barca to swoop in. Given their 2nd-placed finish last season, they can offer Danjuma Champions League football.

