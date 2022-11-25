Xavi requests for the contract renewal of Barcelona star who is keen on Camp Nou exit: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has requested that the club renew the contract of Sergio Busquets, according to Spanish outlet Sport. The midfielder's contract expires in the summer of 2023 and he is unlikely to sign a new deal at Camp Nou.

Busquets reportedly believes that his time with the Blaugrana is up and wants to embark on a new challenge. The World Cup-winning midfielder reportedly has his heart set on a move to Major League Soccer in the United States of America.

Busquets, even at the age of 34, remains one of the key players for both Barcelona and Spain. Xavi, who shared the dressing room with Busquets for a long time for both club and country, is believed to be keen to hold onto him beyond the summer.

The Blaugrana manager believes that the Spain international still has a lot to offer. Xavi is a huge admirer of the midfielder's professionalism, attitude, and leadership in the dressing room.

However, finances remain a huge stumbling block for Barcelona as they won't be able to increase or even match his current salary. Hence, Busquets will have to accept a lower salary if he is to extend his stay at his boyhood club.

As per Barca Universal, the Blaugrana are monitoring two players as possible successors to their iconic defensive midfielder. Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves are both being considered by the La Liga giants.

Busquets is currently on international duty representing Spain at the World Cup and was part of the side that thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening game. Busquets has played 16 games for the Blaugrana across all competitions this campaign.

Barcelona set to face competition from PSG for wonderkid

Barcelona are reportedly set to face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their bid to sign Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler. It is understood that both clubs are tracking the progress of the Fenerbahce teenage prodigy.

Serie A giants S.S.C. Napoli and Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are also rumored to be interested in the highly-rated midfielder.

Guler broke into the Fenerbahce first team last season and has been used frequently this season despite his young age. The 17-year-old has already played 17 matches across all competitions for Fenerbahce, recording three goals and five assists.

The youngster has also earned his first senior cap for Turkey, coming on for the final 22 minutes of their friendly against the Czech Republic last week.

