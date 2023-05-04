Xavi threatens to bench Barcelona superstar if he doesn't agree to leave this summer: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi has reportedly threatened to keep Ansu Fati on the substitutes bench if he doesn't agree to leave in the summer.

Fati's future has been the subject of speculation as he has fallen down the pecking order under Xavi this season. According to El Nacional, the higher-ups at Camp Nou are pushing for the 20-year-old to leave.

The Spanish attacker isn't short of suitors, with his agent Jorge Mendes receiving offers from several European sides. Barcelona are eager to offload Fati to help not only their financial situation but also their need to bring in new faces.

Xavi is reportedly willing to leave Fati on the substitutes bench if he doesn't depart in the summer. He has been at loggerheads with the player's father this season after the latter's remarks over his lack of game time.

Fati has started just 12 of 46 games across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. He was once viewed as the heir to Lionel Messi but a meniscus injury in 2020 halted his development.

The Blaugrana are looking to seal Messi's return to the club, which will only further jeopardize Fati's future at Camp Nou. He is viewed as the top candidate to leave the Catalan giants in the summer. Barca need to cut their wage bill by €200 million and the Spaniard currently sits on €226,820 a week, per Salary Sport.

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets rules out move to the MLS

Sergio Busquets won't be heading to the MLS.

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is set to make a decision over his future with his contract expiring at the end of the season. The veteran Spaniard will either be extending his deal with the Blaugrana or heading out of the Camp Nou.

However, this won't be to the MLS, with AS (via BarcaUniversal) reporting that Busquets has ruled out a move to the United States. There was an expectation earlier in the year that the midfielder would join Inter Miami. He held talks with David Beckham's MLS franchise over a potential move.

Busquets now has two options, with one being to remain with Barcelona, where he has become a club legend. He has made 719 appearances for the Catalan club during his illustrious career.

Another option is for Busquets to move to the Saudi Pro League, where he will be offered a monstrous contract offer. He could be joined in the Middle East by his former Barca teammate Messi, who is leaving PSG at the end of the season. The Argentine icon has been offered a jaw-dropping €400 million deal by Al Hilal.

