Xavi urges Barcelona to make new contract offer for 'restless and disappointed' star - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has urged the club's hierarchy to tie wonderkid Gavi down to a new contract, as per reports from El Nacional.

The 17-year-old has only made his first-team debut for the Blaugrana this season. He is already regarded as one of the finest prospects in world football. The drastic rise of the Spanish teenage prodigy from the youth ranks to becoming one of the pivotal players in the Barcelona side has not gone unnoticed.

As per El Nacional, the Spanish international has emerged as a target for clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The La Masia product, however, intends to stay at Camp Nou but feels 'restless and disappointed' with the lack of progress in contract negotiations.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC This turn by Gavi This turn by Gavi 😯 https://t.co/4s7bnlJHDU

The teenage midfielder is contracted to the Catalan giants until the summer of 2023. He reportedly wants a new deal which reflects his stature in the squad.

If Barca fail to reach an agreement with Gavi regarding a new deal, he could depart this summer if his buyout clause of €50 million is triggered.

The Spaniard is believed to be very happy with his role in Xavi's side. However, he wants to be paid similarly to Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessié who look destined to join the Blaugrana this summer.

Xavi has done an excellent job since taking charge of his boyhood club in November from Ronald Koeman. He wants the Barcelona board to offer a new deal to Gavi, who has been one of his key players. El Nacional claims that the former World Cup winning midfielder is a huge admirer of the teenager and believes he could become a future superstar.

Barcelona must do everything in thir powers to keep Gavi

Gavi looks like a generational talent and seems to have a bright future ahead of himself.

He has already become a first-team regular at Camp Nou and has also been capped five times by Spain already. He has scored twice and made five assists in 24 appearances in La Liga so far this season.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Pedri: “I see Gavi more than my family, I have a great relationship with him.” 🗣️ Pedri: “I see Gavi more than my family, I have a great relationship with him.” https://t.co/g62MXub93T

Barcelona seem to be on their way back after a rough patch and Gavi could go on to become one of the key personnel who can make that happen. The Catalan giants have some very special young players at their disposal right now. The likes of Gavi, Pedri and Ansu Fati are certainly the cream of the crop.

Keeping the 17-year-old at any cost should be an absolute priority for the Spanish giants this summer and beyond.

Edited by Aditya Singh