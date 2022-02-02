Xavi does not want to banish Barcelona star to the stands despite contract standoff: Reports

The Ousmane Dembele-Barcelona fiasco doesn't seem to end as there are new updates coming in as each day passes. Now, according to a recent report from Manu Carreno of El Larguero, Barcelona manager Xavi doesn't want to banish Dembele to the stands as he would consider using the French winger if he sees it necessary.

After being appointed as the new manager of Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez wanted to make some changes to the squad that was at his disposal. He priortized getting rid of the deadwoods from the team and also wanted to build the future of the club by extending contracts of promising players that could fit into his style of play.

As a result, Barca decided to offer extensions to players like Pablo Gavi, Pedri Gonzalez, Nico Gonzalez and Ousmane Dembele. Out of the four stars in this list, extending Dembele's contract was considered a priority as the Frenchman only had six months left on his current contract.

Barcelona and Xavi were very much confident of convincing Dembele to extend his stay with the Catalans. But around mid-January things got really ugly between the Catalans and Dembele's entourage as his agent demanded an outrageous salary for the star to continue his stint with Barca. This demand irked Barcelona's board the wrong way and prompted them to put the 24-year-old on the transfer list. The club tried very hard to find suitors for Dembele in the winter transfer window. The likes of Tottenham Hotspur and PSG were reported as possible destinations for the player.

El Larguero @ellarguero La situación de Dembélé en el Barça | Informa



🗣️ Xavi quiere imponer su criterio de entrenador y contar con Dembélé si lo ve necesario



El francés será tratado como uno más de la plantilla. Ni Laporta, ni Mateu Alemany decidirán los minutos del jugador La situación de Dembélé en el Barça | Informa @manucarreno 🗣️ Xavi quiere imponer su criterio de entrenador y contar con Dembélé si lo ve necesarioEl francés será tratado como uno más de la plantilla. Ni Laporta, ni Mateu Alemany decidirán los minutos del jugador 🚨⚽ La situación de Dembélé en el Barça | Informa @manucarreno 🗣️ Xavi quiere imponer su criterio de entrenador y contar con Dembélé si lo ve necesario⏰ El francés será tratado como uno más de la plantilla. Ni Laporta, ni Mateu Alemany decidirán los minutos del jugador https://t.co/29snyndDLe

However, Ousmane Dembele was persistent in his decision to stay at Camp Nou until his contract expires. After the transfer window got closed, there were reports suggesting that the club were considering terminating their contract with Dembele.

But based on a recent report from Manu Carreno, Xavi Hernandez isn't a fan of banishing Dembele out of Camp Nou. The Barca legend wants to treat the French winger just like other members of his squad and may end up playing him if he feels it necessary.

The report also added that Dembele's playing time for the rest of the season will not be decided by club president Joan Laporta or director Alemany.

Barcelona set to face Atletico Madrid in a clutch La Liga tie

Barcelona will be back in action on February 6th when they face their arch rivals Atletico Madrid. This match between the two clubs will be very crucial as Barca and Atleti are separated by only one point in the La Liga points table.

Atletico Madrid currently sit fourth in the points table with 36 points from 21 games. Whereas Barca are currently in fifth place with 35 points from 21 games.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be the Catalans' first game since their productive winter transfer window. Barca have done some great deals in January, especially bolstering their attacking options. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Xavi will ease in the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore into his tactical setup.

Edited by Arnav