Xavi wants Barcelona star's contract to be renewed imminently as Manchester City circle around him: Reports

Barcelona star Nico Gonzalez is one of the players that is reportedly on Manchester City's radar.

The 20-year-old midfielder has shown immense talent playing for Blaugrana. Hence, there has reportedly been interest from City manager Pep Guardiola to sign the player this summer. However, according to El Nacional, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez has asked the club to renew Gonzalez's current contract, which expires in 2024.

Gonzalez was already considered a player to watch out for in the future during his days at the club's famed academy La Masia. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta, who knew about the midfielder's talent, was quick to offer him a contract in early 2021. Moroever, Blaugrana managed to add a colossal release clause of €500 million which stood out during that time.

Many expected the Spaniard to be the future of Barcelona after that contract extension in 2021. However, the emergence of Pablo Gavi and Pedri Gonzalez has created huge competition for the midfield spot at Barca.

Xavi has currently placed his trust in Gavi and Pedri to play alongside Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong in the starting XI. This has lessened game time for Gonzalez over the past few months, which has now created huge doubt over his career at Barca. He has made 21 appearances in the league this season, but most of them have been from the bench.

Global Watch Football @gwf_official Manchester City are among the Premier League clubs keen on Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez who has established himself at the Nou Camp this season. (Marca - in Spanish) Manchester City are among the Premier League clubs keen on Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez who has established himself at the Nou Camp this season. (Marca - in Spanish) https://t.co/Dg9bqKpsYZ

Manchester City have been monitoring Gonzalez's situation and could bring an offer to the table if Nico becomes unhappy at Barcelona.

Barcelona and Manchester City reportedly interested in signing Ajax wonderkid

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona, Manchester City and Real Madrid are heavily interested in signing 19-year-old Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutch midfielder has made 30 appearances for Ajax this season and has managed to score a goal and four assists.

He has attracted the attention of top european clubs as he has been showcasing great performances for Ajax consistently.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Manchester City will reportedly be involved in a transfer tussle with Barcelona and Real Madrid to sign 19-year-old Dutch prodigy Ryan Gravenberch.(Mundo Deportivo) Manchester City will reportedly be involved in a transfer tussle with Barcelona and Real Madrid to sign 19-year-old Dutch prodigy Ryan Gravenberch.(Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona could sign Gravenberch as a replacement for the 33-year-old Sergio Busquets. Whereas Manchester City are looking to sign some players for the future as most of their midfield players are into their 30's.

Pep Guardiola is known to work with youngsters and make them into superstars. Gravenberch could just become a prolific midfielder under the guidance of the Spanish coach.

Edited by Aditya Singh