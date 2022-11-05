Xavi willing to give up on Lionel Messi signing in attempt to snap up 28-year-old star identified as no.1 priority for Barcelona: Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is willing to give up on Lionel Messi and will prioritize the signing of Bernardo Silva instead.

Spanish media outlet El Nacional claims that Manchester City star Bernardo Silva remains a priority target for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to make an offer for the Manchester City star in January after failing to land him in the summer.

And, to make the deal for the Portuguese international happen, Xavi Hernandez is even prepared to shelve the return of Lionel Messi.

The Catalan giants reportedly believe that they would be financially capable enough to land Silva in January.

However, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has no intention of letting his key man depart, especially in January.

Barcelona, however, have a big advantage thanks to their extremely solid relationship with Silva's agent Jorge Mendes.

Bernardo Silva has been one of the key players for Manchester City over the years. He has scored twice and has provided five assists in 19 games across competitions this season.

The Catalan giants have received a huge financial boost following Gerard Pique's decision to retire.

With the Spanish defender now off their wage bill, they have saved millions in wages and deferred wages.

With Lionel Messi's contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expiring next summer, the Argentine has been linked with a return to the Nou Camp on a free signing.

There were rumors regarding a January deal as well, but El Nacional claims that the Argentine intends to finish the season at the Parc des Princes.

Messi has enjoyed himself at the French capital club this season and has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 18 games in all competitions.

Barcelona's January move for Lionel Messi is yet to advance due to 3 reasons

Barcelona have been linked with a January move for Lionel Messi as they look to bring the Argentine back to the club.

Messi left the Blaugrana last summer on a free transfer after spending 20 years at the Catalan club.

However, a move in January could be complicated due to three reasons. First, Lionel Messi's contract with PSG doesn't expire until next summer and they have no intention of letting him go in mid-season.

Secondly, Barcelona are not on their best terms with Paris Saint-Germain and the chances of making a deal happen would be remote.

Lastly, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is focused on his campaign with PSG and the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

