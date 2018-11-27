Man City Transfer News: Zack Steffen rumored to switch from MLS to Man City

The United States International Zackary Thomas Steffen may sign for Man City

What's the story?

If rumors are to be believed, 2018 MLS goalkeeper of the year Zackary Thomas Steffen will be on his way to Etihad during the January transfer window. Reports from Athletic's Paul Tenorio states that Columbus Crew is close to completing a transfer with City.

According to reliable sources from the Athletic, they expect the transfer fee for the 23-year-old American to be between $7-$10 million for the number one shot-stopper for the United States International.

In case you didn't know

Steffen who embarked on his career with the German club SC Freiburg II for two seasons recorded three clean sheets from 14 appearances and became their first team’s third choice keeper.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds got him on loan for whom he made nine appearances and recorded two clean sheets. He later penned a deal with Columbus Crew for the 2017 MLS season to register 22 clean sheets from 71 appearances.

The heart of the matter

The probable move could stem from the fact after Claudio Bravo suffered an Achilles injury during training which may keep him out of competitive action for the rest of the season.

Steffen has commanded the attention of scouts with seven penalty saves from 19 such occasions under the bar. His seven saves for the United States aided them to hold World Cup Champions France to a 1-1 draw during France’s warm-up campaign. He impressed in the 2018 MLS season producing a career-high ten clean sheets.

Rumor probability: 5/10

There is a good reason for City to invest in the American youngster who is hailed as a young superstar in the making. There may be difficulty in receiving his work permit and he may be in need of an appeals process to appear in the Premier League. However, Guardiola should regard him as a special talent to invest upon considering these hurdles in mind.

What's next?

Steffen, who looks eager to return to European football, could become the third highest signing in American history if the deal goes through following in the footsteps of Alphonso Davies to Bayern Munich and Jozy Altidore to Villareal.

He would be a back-up for Ederson and should look at it as an investment for future if the deal does succeed.