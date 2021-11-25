Zinedine Zidane’s major concern about joining PSG revealed: Reports

Zinedine Zidane is open to the idea of taking charge as PSG's new manager. However, the former Real Madrid boss is not keen to work with the Parisians' sporting director Leonardo, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Mauricio Pochettino has a contract with PSG until the summer of 2023. However, the Argentinean tactician's future at the Ligue 1 club is in the air as he is being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have reportedly identified the former Tottenham Hotspur manager as the top candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. With Pochettino possibly on his way to Old Trafford, PSG are lining up potential replacements for him.

If reports are to be believed, the Parisians have identified former Real Madrid boss Zidane as the ideal candidate to replace Pochettino. PSG have also opened talks with the Frenchman over a deal to take charge as their new manager should the Argentinean join Manchester United.

Zidane was previously said to be not interested in the idea of managing the European heavyweights. However, the 49-year-old has since opened up to the prospect of taking the reins at PSG.

The former Real Madrid boss, though, has one major concern about joining PSG, apart from the terms of the deal. According to reports, Zidane is not keen on working with the Parisians' sporting director Leonardo.

Should he take charge as PSG's new manager, Zidane is determined to ensure that he has full control over the sporting aspects. The Frenchman, though, is concerned he will not have that power with Leonardo at the club.

Hence, Zidane cannot envisage himself getting along with Leonardo well.

Zinedine Zidane keen to avoid Mauricio Pochettino's situation at PSG

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly not keen on working with PSG sporting director Leonardo. The former Real Madrid manager's concern, in fact, appears to be justified.

Current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has struggled to get along well with the Brazilian. There have been suggestions that the Argentinean is unhappy with the lack of control he has at the club, with Leonardo enjoying a significant amount of power.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel also claimed to have had a similar experience with Leonardo during his spell at PSG. The German tactician was in charge of the Parisians between July 2018 and January 2020.

With Leonardo proving to be hard to work with, it remains to be seen if Zidane will turn down the opportunity to manage PSG.

