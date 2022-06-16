Zinedine Zidane to sell PSG superstar dubbed 'black sheep' if he is named manager: Reports

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen to sell Neymar Jr. if he becomes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager this summer.

GOAL has claimed that the Qatari-owned club are keen to snap up the French icon after sacking current manager Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

The Argentine was unable to deliver the elusive maiden Champions League title to the Parisians. Meanwhile, Zidane led Real Madrid to three consecutive European Cup victories between 2016-2018.

433 @433 BREAKING: Zidane is close to becoming the new PSG manager, multiple sources report BREAKING: Zidane is close to becoming the new PSG manager, multiplesources report 🚨 BREAKING: Zidane is close to becoming the new PSG manager, multiple 🇫🇷 sources report 😱 https://t.co/GZdncWVm42

The legendary former midfielder left the Bernabeu after a second spell in charge in the summer of 2021, and has been without a managerial job ever since.

According to El Nacional, Zidane has already made a huge transfer call already by allowing Neymar to leave the French capital. The Brazilian winger has been dubbed 'the black sheep' of the Parc Des Princes.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a mixed spell in Paris ever since his world-record transfer from Barcelona in 2017 for €222 million. He was even jeered by home supporters when they were knocked out of the Champions League against Real Madrid last season due to his poor performance.

The winger's commitment to the club has often been questioned, having failed to make more than 22 Ligue 1 appearances in a single campaign.

El Nacional's report also claims that Kylian Mbappe wouldn't mind seeing the back of Neymar. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi will demand €90 million for the tricky winger.

Zinedine Zidane demands two signings before joining PSG

According to Sport, Zidane has already named his top two transfer targets this summer for PSG, even before officially joining the club.

The first of which is Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who will leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of June.

The Red Devils paid a then-world record fee of £89 million to re-sign Pogba from Juventus in 2016. However, he endured an underwhelming return to Old Trafford, often failing to make an impact on the pitch.

Despite this, Zidane is interested to bring the French World Cup winner to the Parc Des Princes to bring some creativity to the midfield.

Another star shortlisted is Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele. He is another member of the French squad which became world champions in 2018 and is set to be released this summer by Barcelona.

The 25-year-old has suffered numerous injury problems during his time at the Camp Nou. However, the forward would be an ideal replacement for Angel Di Maria, who will depart PSG on a free transfer.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ronaldinho revealed Zidane is the one coach he would've wanted to play for Ronaldinho revealed Zidane is the one coach he would've wanted to play for 👀 https://t.co/NOJeJmEKAr

Dembele played 32 matches across competitions last season for Barcelona, scoring twice and providing 13 assists.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far