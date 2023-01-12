Zinedine Zidane is reportedly being linked with a surprise move to become Chelsea manager at the end of the season. Speculation has grown over the future of Graham Potter considering the Blues' recent poor form.

According to SPORT, the Stamford Bridge outfit could become a destination for the former Real Madrid boss if they part ways with Potter at the end of the campaign. Chelsea are tenth in the Premier League and have exited all the domestic cup competitions.

Zidane, meanwhile, has been out of management since leaving Madrid in 2021, where he achieved enormous success, winning the UEFA Champions League three times in a row. He also won the La Liga twice and was named FIFA's best coach twice. Since then, the Frenchman has been linked with PSG, Juventus and France roles.

Squawka @Squawka



87 games

65 wins

7 defeats

5 trophies



74.7% win record. Zinedine Zidane's record as Real Madrid manager:87 games65 wins7 defeats5 trophies74.7% win record. Zinedine Zidane's record as Real Madrid manager: 87 games65 wins7 defeats5 trophies 74.7% win record. 💪 https://t.co/8PfciguWwu

However, Didier Deschamps has signed a new four-year deal with Les Bleus, which expires in 2026.

Christophe Galtier is impressing at the Parc des Princes, with PSG flying high atop Ligue 1. There's uncertainty over Massimilliano Allergi's situation at Juventus due to financial repercussions hitting the club, but the Italian looks set to remain in charge for now.

Potter, meanwhile, claimed that he has been in constant conversation with the Chelsea hierarchy and that they're backing him for what's viewed as a long-term process. However, the Blues' hopes of a top-four finish are quickly vanishing, as they trail fourth-placed Manchester United (35) by ten points after 17 games.

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has taken step back from role after comments over Zidane

Le Graet (not in pic) made contreversial comments over the legendary Frenchman.

Le Graet created contreversy last week when he made comments over Zidane potentially succeeding Deschamps as France manager.

The FFP president told RMC that he did not care where the legendary Madrid player and manager ended up. He said that he wouldn't pick the phone up to the 1998 FIFA World Cup winner if he called regarding becoming the national team boss.

Backlash has ensued following those comments, as the ex-Los Blancos coach is deemed as one of the greatest players in French football history. As a result, Le Graet has taken a step back from his duties.

Managing Madrid @managingmadrid New from our resident cartoonist Finn: Le Graët begs Zidane for forgiveness New from our resident cartoonist Finn: Le Graët begs Zidane for forgiveness https://t.co/Vjgm5yQckt

Zizou didn't respond to the statements made by Le Graet, but France fans did all the talking he needed to do.

The situation stemmed from Deschamps' renewal, with many believing Zidane was in line to succeed him. France finished runners-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, losing 4-2 to Argentina in the final on penalties following a pulsating 3-3 draw after extra time.

Poll : 0 votes