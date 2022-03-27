Zinedine Zidane will look to sign 23-year-old Real Madrid star if he takes PSG job: Reports

Zinedine Zidane will look to sign Real Madrid's Federico Valverde if the Frenchman becomes the manager of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as per El Nacional.

The French footballing legend is a priority target for the Parisian giants for the managerial role, as per the report.

Despite their massive investment over the last decade or so, Champions League glory has eluded the Ligue 1 side. Mauricio Pochettino's side crashed out of the competition in Round 16 this time, losing out to Real Madrid.

Zidane is the only manager in the history of the game to lead his side to three consecutive Champions League triumphs. He did it with Los Blancos between 2016 to 2018. PSG believe that the French legend could emulate the success in the European competition at the Parc des Princes.

Federico Valverde against Peru:



Bossed it. #Uruguay Federico Valverde against Peru:66 Touches41 Passes87% Pass Accuracy2 Chances Created6/7 Long Balls2 Crosses4 Duels Won2 Tackles2 Interceptions1 ClearanceBossed it. #URUPER 🇺🇾 Federico Valverde against Peru: 🔘 66 Touches 🔘 41 Passes 🔘 87% Pass Accuracy 🔘 2 Chances Created 🔘 6/7 Long Balls 🔘 2 Crosses 🔘 4 Duels Won 🔘 2 Tackles 🔘 2 Interceptions 🔘 1 Clearance Bossed it. #URUPER #Uruguay https://t.co/UwzyO99vrr

The French legend will reportedly look to strengthen his midfield ranks if the takes charge of PSG and his priority target will be Valverde.

The 23-year-old Urguayan international is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in European football. However, he is yet to become an undisputed starter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Due to the presence of the fantastic trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric at Real Madrid, Valverde has been severely restricted to a squad role.

If Zidane joins PSG in the summer, Valverde could be eager to reunite with his former manager in Paris seeking regular first-team football.

Already capped 38 times for his country at the age of 23, Valverde is one of the best young midfield prospects in Europe. However, Paris Saint-Germain might have to shell out €100 million for his services, as per El Nacional.

Should the Real Madrid star join PSG if Zidane takes charge?

Despite his obvious talent, the Real Madrid starlet is yet to reach his full potential owing to a lack of first-team football.

The former Peñarol midfielder has started 18 games this season across all competitions, only three of which were starts.

Federico Valverde - El Pajarito !



One of the best Ball carriers in the world right now. That man gives his everything in the game.



Just magnificent player + passionate and for me 99% a future captain. Federico Valverde - El Pajarito ! One of the best Ball carriers in the world right now. That man gives his everything in the game.Just magnificent player + passionate and for me 99% a future captain.

With Modric, Kroos and Casemiro still at the top of their games, it makes sense for the 23-year-old to consider his long-term future. If Zidane takes the PSG job, a move to the French capital would be a no-brainer for the Montevideo-born star.

The 49-year-old knows the midfielder better than any other manager and would be the perfect groomer for the Uruguayan.

Edited by Aditya Singh