PSG set sights on highly rated defender who was linked with Manchester United - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly eyeing AC Milan centre-back Theo Hernandez, who was in the past linked with Manchester United.

Hernandez, 26, has been a key player for the Rossoneri over the years, bagging 25 goals and 28 assists in 175 games across competitions since arriving in 2019. That includes one assist in nine games across competitions for the Serie A leaders.

He's contracted with Milan till 2026 and has a market value of €70 million. Nevertheless, that has not dissuaded top clubs from monitoring him. PSG are willing to pay that amount, as per Todo Fichajes. However, considering that he's contracted at the San Siro for three more years, Milan are going to ask for a lot more to free him.

Interestingly, the Frenchman is also the subject of interest of Manchester United, as per La Gazzetta Dello Sport (as per Sempre Milan). However, considering his value at the club and that there's no like-for-like replacement of the same quality for Hernandez, Milan are unlikely to sanction his sale anytime soon. He's currently earning €4 million annually at the San Siro.

How PSG and Manchester United have fared this season?

New Parisians boss Luis Enrique

Both PSG and Manchester United have endured underwhelming starts to their 2023-24 campaign. Luis Enrique's side have lost twice in 10 games across competitions, winning five, and are third in Ligue 1 after eight games, two behind leaders Monaco.

Erik ten Hag's United, meanwhile, have made a far worse start to their campaign, losing six of their 11 games across competitions, winning five. They're tenth in the Premier League after eight games, losing four times, trailing leaders Tottenham Hotspur by eight points.

Both clubs have endured somewhat similar fortunes in Europe. After beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at home in their UEFA Champions League opener, PSG slumped to a 4-1 loss at Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, United opened their European campaign with a 4-3 loss at Bayern Munich before losing 3-2 to Galatasaray at home. This is the first time they've lost their opening two Champions Legue games in a season.