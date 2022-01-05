22-year-old Chelsea star attracting interest from 4 European sides in January - Reports

Chelsea star Malang Sarr reportedly has interest from four clubs across Europe, including two from the Premier League, during the ongoing transfer window.

Sarr, who joined Chelsea from OGC Nice on a free transfer last year, has found playing time difficult to come by at Stamford Bridge this season. The 22-year-old has only played five games across competitions this term.

With Sarr not a key player in manager Thomas Tuchel's plans, there have been suggestions that he could go out on loan this month. Serie A outfit Torino are among the teams who are reportedly interested in his services.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, West Ham and Watford are also in the race for the Chelsea star this month. Ligue 1 club Strasbourg are in the mix for Sarr as well, if the report is to be believed.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna says the four clubs have enquired about the possibility of signing Sarr on loan. It remains to be seen if the likes of West Ham and Watford intend to step up their interest in the Chelsea star.

Malang Sarr in no rush to leave Chelsea

The likes of Torino and Watford could offer Malang Sarr regular playing time should he decide to join them on loan. David Moyes' West Ham have progressed to the Europa League knockout stage, and could be an exciting option for the Chelsea star.

He could opt to leave Chelsea on a loan deal in search of playing time during the ongoing transfer window. However, the Frenchman, who has a contract with Chelsea till the summer of 2025, is in no rush to leave Stamford Bridge. Sarr is happy at the London club despite his lack of playing time. He is not desperate to secure a winter move, according to the aforementioned source.

Should he stay on at Chelsea, it remains to be seen what role Sarr could have in Thomas Tuchel's side. The centre-back is currently behind the likes of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta in the pecking order.

Sarr spent the last season on loan at Portuguese club FC Porto. The former Nice defender made 19 appearances for the Primeira Liga outfit before returning to Chelsea last summer.

Edited by Bhargav