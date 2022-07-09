27-year-old Chelsea loanee attracting interest from Marseille - Reports

Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko has garnered interest from Marseille. According to MilanNews (via SempreMilan), the Ligue 1 side are keen to bring him to France, which could see the midfielder's time in Milan cut short.

Bakayoko joined the Rossoneri on a two-year loan from the Blues last year but failed to make an impression on manager Stefano Pioli. He especially fell out of favour during the second half of the season and could seek another move this summer, the sixth in the last six years.

Since leaving AS Monaco in 2017, Bakayoko has struggled to find a permanent address, plying his trade with four different teams during this period. His £40 million transfer to Chelsea unravelled quicker than expected. That has been followed by loan spells at Milan, Monaco, Napoli and Milan again.

The 27-year-old has witnessed a precipitous decline in form and can't seem to get his career back on track, and his last spell also didn't yield any dividends.

Milan are looking to reinforce their midfield following Franck Kessie's departure, while loan stars Yacine Adli and Tommaso Pobega have also returned to the San Siro.

That will only serve to curb Bakayoko's first-team opportunities further next season, so seeking a move away would be on his mind.

According to Italian news outlet Tutto Mercato Web, he visited the Milan headquarters on Wednesday to discuss his situation, as the 27-year-old wants to play more regularly.

Chelsea must seek to sell Bakayoko permanently

The Blues have made several transfer mistakes in the past, and Bakayoko is certainly among them.

The midfielder was an absolute disaster at the club and hasn't played for them even once since the 2017-18 season. Chelsea won't be able to recover their £40 million investment, as Bakayoko has become a pale shadow of his menacing self that rose to stardom at Monaco.

However, the Blues can at least cut further losses by getting him off the books permanently, with the player clearly having no immediate future at Stamford Bridge. His career appears to have gone irredeemably awry, and at 27, the Frenchman isn't getting any younger too.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far