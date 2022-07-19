27-year-old's departure could free up William Saliba's preferred shirt number at Arsenal

Arsenal are reportedly close to offloading right-back Hector Bellerin to La Liga outfit Real Betis this summer. If the move goes through, centre-back William Saliba will receive a boost in his chances of getting his preferred shirt number at the Emirates.

Bellerin, who is in the final year of his deal in London, is keen on ending his 11-year stint with the Gunners. The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Real Betis, winning the Copa del Rey.

According to El Chiringuito, Betis are set to sell left-back Alex Moreno for around £21 million and reinvest the same to secure Bellerin. The report adds that Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest are interested in Moreno.

Bellerin, who featured in 32 appearances for the Verdiblancos last season, has made 239 appearances across competitions for the Gunners, bagging nine goals and 29 assists.

If Bellerin departs Arsenal this summer, the number 2 shirt will open up. Saliba, who wore the same number during his loan stint at Marseille last season, will be eager to don that number at the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC Arteta confirms: “William Saliba is in the plans, I’m excited to see him. We can’t guarantee first-team football to anybody in this team but the ones we really see and think are going to take us to the next level, they're going to be playing a lot of minutes”. Arteta confirms: “William Saliba is in the plans, I’m excited to see him. We can’t guarantee first-team football to anybody in this team but the ones we really see and think are going to take us to the next level, they're going to be playing a lot of minutes”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC https://t.co/yd9ovM1y7N

On rejoining his parent club, Saliba said (via Daily Express):

"My plan is to fight and work with the team, win as much as possible, and grow more. It feels good to be back and start pre-season. I'm so excited to continue training and playing in the friendly games."

The 21-year-old added:

"It’s important to be here with the fans, as well as my teammates. I hope we'll enjoy some good training and games which is important before the start of the season."

Last season, Saliba propelled Marseille to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 and was also named the 'Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year'. He featured in 52 games across competitions, helping them register 20 clean sheets.

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe on radar of four clubs

According to Ekrem Konur (via Fichajes.net), Sevilla, Leicester City, West Ham United and Everton are in the race for embattled Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe. All the clubs have studied the possibility of a permanent deal and even a loan with a purchase option.

Pepe, who joined Arsenal on a club-record fee of £72 million in the summer of 2019, has failed to live up to expectations.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far