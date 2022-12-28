3 Premier League clubs plot move for Manchester United star - Reports

Three Premier League clubs are plotting a move for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. According to TalkSPORT, the 25-year-old has attracted interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United and his former side Crystal Palace.

The Englishman came up with a wonderful display at right-back for the Red Devils on Tuesday (December 27) night as Erik ten Hag's side beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the league. It was the Croydon-born full-back's first league start for Manchester United since April.

Wan-Bissaka fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford last season following the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager. Even Ten Hag has also shown his trust in Diogo Dalot ahead of Wan-Bissaka since taking charge in the summer.

AB @AbsoluteBruno Was left out of the squad for sometime, no noise, no drama, no media outburst, came back and dropped 2 amazing performances 2 games in a row

Ladies and Gentlemen Aaron Wan Bissaka



However, with Dalot sidelined with an injury suffered while representing Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Wan-Bissaka has been given a chance by Ten Hag. The dynamic full-back has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and has now impressed in two straight games.

Wan-Bissaka started for Manchester United in their 2-0 win against Burnley in the Carabao Cup Round of 16. The former Crystal Palace defender provided the assist for for Christian Eriksen's opener.

However, things haven't quite worked out for Wan-Bissaka as expected since his £50 million move to Old Trafford in 2019. The Englishman has often been criticised for his lack of attacking output. He has scored twice and provided 11 assists in 129 games for United so far

Manchester United identify Victor Osimhen as alternative after missing out on Cody Gakpo

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Napoli star Victor Osimhen after missing out on Cody Gakpo.

The Dutchman is set to join United's arch-rivals Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in January for an initial fee of £37 million, rising to £40 million with add-ons. Napoli attacker Osimhen has emerged as a target for United after they missed out on Gakpo.

Kevin Palmer @RealKevinPalmer



Liverpool repeatedly show Man Utd how to do transfers. No hype, just announce a deal.

Meanwhile, United spend months chasing a player, miss out on him and then pretend they didn't want him anyway.

The Nigeria international has emerged as one of the most lethal finishers in Serie A in the last two campaigns. Osimhen has been brilliant for the Naples club since his arrival from Lille in a deal worth up to £70 million in 2020. The coveted attacker has scored 38 goals and laid out 12 assists in 76 appearances across competitions.

