3 Premier League giants planning to sign 23-year-old Chelsea superstar - Reports

Three top Premier League teams have shown interest in Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer, according to The Athletic (via the Daily Mail).

Mount has established himself as one of Blues' most important players since his debut in 2019 under Frank Lampard. The 23-year-old has had yet another stellar season for the Blues, scoring 12 goals and providing 15 assists across competitions.

However, Mount's future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain. The England international has two years remaining on his contract. His contract situation has attracted a host of foreign and Premier League clubs. However, Daily Mail didn't name the teams chasing Mount's signature.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Three of the biggest clubs in the Premier League 'are putting plans in place to sign Mason Mount' trib.al/eBFyIpg Three of the biggest clubs in the Premier League 'are putting plans in place to sign Mason Mount' trib.al/eBFyIpg

Mount is earning £70,000 per week, making him one of the lowest earners at the club.

Other teams are looking to take advantage of his contract situation. Due to the sanctions imposed by the UK government on Blues owner Roman Abramovich due to Russia's Ukraine ivasion, the club cannot offer new contracts to their players. Moreover, there is no guarantee Mount will sign a deal under a new owner.

Manchester City looked to sign Mount last summer. One can assume Pep Guardiola's side to be one of the three clubs wanting to sign him again this summer.

If the Blues are forced to sell their star midfielder, they can expect a hefty transfer fee coming their way. According to Transfermarkt, Mount is valued at £67.5 million. However, the Blues will likely ask for more from a domestic rival.

Chelsea face former manager Frank Lampard in Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's side will travel to Goodison Park to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. The Blues will face their former manager Frank Lampard, who is trying to secure survival for the Toffees.

Everton are in the relegation zone and are five points behind 17th placed Leeds United. Frank Lampard's side, though, have two games in hand.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are comfortably perched in third place in the standings, amassing 66 points from 33 games. Chelsea will face quadruple-chasing Liverpool in the FA Cup final on 14 May.

Edited by Bhargav