30-year-old Barcelona star set to leave as free agent and join Atletico Madrid - Reports

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto is reportedly set to leave the club this summer and join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old's contract with the Blaugrana will be up in June, following which he'll depart the Camp Nou, ending a 12-year association with the club. He has fallen behind in the pecking order, making just nine league appearances so far this season. Moreover, he is unlikely to accept a pay cut to continue at the club.

According to Spanish publication SPORT (via HardTackle), his next destination could be the Wanda Metropolitano, and the Rojiblancos have already submitted an offer for him. The reigning Spanish champions are preparing for Sime Vrsaljko's departure as the Croatian has been deemed surplus to requirements.

infosfcb  @infosfcb #SPORT |

Sergi Roberto is on his way to becoming an Atletico Madrid player next season. Sergi Roberto is on his way to becoming an Atletico Madrid player next season. #SPORT |‼️🔸Sergi Roberto is on his way to becoming an Atletico Madrid player next season. https://t.co/RVo1i18XgG

He has only seen 512 minutes of action in La Liga this season after being kept on the bench and suffering two bouts of injuries. The 30-year-old's contract with Atletico expires in June, and he is widely touted to leave as a free agent.

Roberto could now come in as a like-for-like replacement, although at Barcelona, he has been used in various positions across defence and midfield. The Spaniard is highly versatile and contributes effectively at both ends of the pitch, something that could immensely benefit the Rojiblancos.

He has spent his entire professional career at Barcelona, where he first broke into the senior team in 2010 at the age of just 18.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz (ROBERTO): Sergi Roberto is already looking for options outside Barcelona. His priority is to stay and he is waiting for the club's offer which isn't coming.



• Barça don't want to renew him because his salary is among the highest in the team.



Via (🟢): (ROBERTO): Sergi Roberto is already looking for options outside Barcelona. His priority is to stay and he is waiting for the club's offer which isn't coming.• Barça don't want to renew him because his salary is among the highest in the team.Via (🟢): @martinezferran [md] 🔄 (ROBERTO): Sergi Roberto is already looking for options outside Barcelona. His priority is to stay and he is waiting for the club's offer which isn't coming.• Barça don't want to renew him because his salary is among the highest in the team.Via (🟢): @martinezferran [md] https://t.co/4MuInXS6vL

Though never a regular starter, Roberto has been a hugely successful utility man for the club and an impact substitute too.

He famously came off the bench to score the tie-winning goal against PSG in the UEFA Champions League in 2017 as Barcelona won 6-1 at Camp Nou after trailing 4-0 on aggregate.

Overall, the player has made 316 appearances across competitions for the club, scoring 12 times and making 37 assists.

Barcelona are looking for new right-back options

With Roberto set to leave and Sergino Dest also facing an uncertain future, the Spanish giants could be in the market for a new right-back this summer.

Juventus star Danilo has been linked with the Blaugrana, while Ajax starlet Noussair Mazraoui is also high on their list of considerations. The club recently re-signed Dani Alves in January on a Bosman, with the Brazilian returning to the Camp Nou more than five years after his departure.

However, he's 38 now and well into the twilight of his career, so Alves cannot be relied on to produce the goods week in week out.

Edited by Bhargav