AC Milan schedule contract talks with midfielder amid interest from Chelsea - Reports

Chelsea are interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer, Alfredo Pedulla has reported. The Serie A giants, however, have started talks of a contract extension with the player, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Since arriving at the San Siro in 2019, Bennacer has been a crucial cog in Milan's midfield. Ha has made 126 appearances for the Rossoneri, including 21 this season.

Bennacer's contract Milan expires in the summer of 2024. The Serie A holderss have started negotiating with the 25-year-old to extend his deal. Romano also added that Milan are confident of tying the player down to a long-term deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan



Negotiations will continue after the opening proposal, Milan understood to be confident and optimistic. AC Milan have scheduled new talks to discuss about Ismael Bennacer’s new contract, after positive first contact.Negotiations will continue after the opening proposal, Milan understood to be confident and optimistic. AC Milan have scheduled new talks to discuss about Ismael Bennacer’s new contract, after positive first contact. 🔴⚫️🇩🇿 #ACMilanNegotiations will continue after the opening proposal, Milan understood to be confident and optimistic. https://t.co/E1DrefLRZO

Chelsea, meanwhile, are keen to reinforce their midfield. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have been two of their best midfielders recently. However, Kante has been out with an injury for almost the entirety of the season.

Both players' contracts run out next summer, so the Blues are looking to add reinforcements in the middle of the park. Journalist Simon Johnson recently reported that co-owner Todd Boehly has made it a mission to build a team of young players aged 25 or under.

Simon Johnson @SJohnsonSport

theathletic.com/3655638/2022/1… #CFC ’s move for Benoit Badiashile is the latest in a series of bids to buy young talent. As explained in October, the plan is to build a squad full of players 25 and under: #CFC’s move for Benoit Badiashile is the latest in a series of bids to buy young talent. As explained in October, the plan is to build a squad full of players 25 and under: theathletic.com/3655638/2022/1…

Bennacer falls around that age threshold, so it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Italian.

Chelsea target Rafael Leao spoke about his AC Milan future

AC Milan vs Chelsea FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Apart from Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao is another AC Milan player Chelsea are interested in. Leao, though, said that he's solely focused on the ongoing campaign with the Serie A giants.

Speaking to Des Cons Truir in Portugal, Leao said (via 90min):

“Experience in a new league? Yes, in the future - but now I’m 100% focused on (AC) Milan. It’s a top club, and I’m under contract there. I like the city too.”

Leao has six goals and five assists in 14 league games this season for the second-placed Rossoneri, who trail runaway leaders Napoli by eight points after 15 matches.

Poll : 0 votes