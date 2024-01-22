Al-Hilal star informs ex-teammates about wanting to leave Saudi Arabia and returning to Europe: Reports 

Al-Hilal midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic reportedly wants to return to Europe, barely six months after arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Milinkovic-Savic, 28, has played a key role in Al-Hilal topping the Saudi Premier League standings, contributing eight goals and four assists in 16 games. As per Il Messagero (via GOAL), though, the Serb told his former Lazio teammates at the Riyadh airport following their Supercoppa Italiana semifinal loss to Inter Milan that he wants to return.

As per GOAL, Milinkovic-Savic spurned interest from Juventus, Arsenal and Chelsea to arrive at Al-Hilal on a €40 million transfer from Lazio. But he could soon return to the continent, perhaps back to his old club, where he made a name for himself as one of the world's finest midfielders.

In 341 games across competitions, he contributed 69 goals and 59 assists. However, considering his high salary and having signed a contract with Al-Hilal till 2026, a return to the continent might not be too straightforward for Milinkovic-Savic.

Interestingly, Milinkovic-Savic is not the only big-name European player seemingly discontent or disillusioned with life in the Kingdom. Recently, Al-Ettifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson returned to Ajax after leaving Liverpool to join the Saudi side in the summer.

There have also been murmurs of reported discontent (as per GOAL) of Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema, who had arrived from Real Madrid at the end of last season.

Al-Hilal the runaway Saudi Pro League leaders

Al-Hilal are looking good for the title.

Al-Hilal have emerged as the side to beat in the Saudi Pro League this season. They have impressively won 17 of their 19 games - drawing twice - to lead second-placed Al-Nassr (46) by seven points.

Jorge Jesus' side beat Al-Nassr 3-0 late last year to create a comfortable cushion at the top as they seek to improve on their third-placed finish from last season. They finished with just 59 points in 30 games, a tally they are expectedly to comfortably exceed this campaign.

Al-Hilal are on a rousing 12-game winning run in the league since drawing 1-1 at Damac in September. During this period, they have kept 10 clean sheets, including their last three outings, since a 2-1 win at Al-Tai last month.