Arsenal add Manchester City defender to their list of summer targets - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a move for Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer.

The Gunners are already being linked with City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus. According to The Athletic, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is exploring the possibility of bringing the forward to north London, with Jesus reportedly open to the move. The Brazilian has scored 89 times in 229 games across competitions for City.

Arsenal could now be set to target yet another City player in Zinchenko. Mail reports that the Gunners are looking to use the Ukranian's versatility to boost their midfield and also improve their left-back options. Zinchenko, 25, predominantly plays at left-back for City but plays in central midfield for Ukraine.

Arsenal are considering a move for Oleksandr Zinchenko. Interesting to see if a bid is forthcoming and then whether Zinchenko wants a move away from Man City. Sounds like Arteta may view him as a midfielder.

Mikel Arteta knows both Zinchenko and Jesus from his time working in Pep Guardiola's backroom staff at the Etihad Stadium for three years. The Spaniard reportedly holds a good relationship with the duo, which could bode well regarding a potential double swoop.

Manchester City have been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Marc Cucurella. That could pave the way for Zinchenko to head to north London, with the left-back having two years left on his current deal with the Premier League champions. Transfermarkt values Zinchenko at £22.5 million.

Manchester City's Marc Cucurella pursuit could open door for Oleksandr Zinchenko to join Arsenal

Zinchenko may be waving goodbye to the Etihad.

According to Mail, Manchester City are preparing a £30 million offer for Marc Cucurella, who has been in impressive form for Brighton this season.

The Spaniard has made 39 appearances for the Seagulls this season, scoring one goal and contributing two assists. He has flourished under Graham Potter since joining from Getafe last summer and won Brighton's 'Player of the Year' award.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester City are set to make £30million bid for Brighton’s Player of the Year Marc Cucurella.



(Source: @MailSport) Manchester City are set to make £30million bid for Brighton's Player of the Year Marc Cucurella.

With City reportedly eyeing the Spanish left-back, that could open the door for the Gunners to bring Oleksandr Zinchenko to the Emirates.

The Ukrainian left-back hasn't been Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's first-choice this season, with Joao Cancelo being used on the left-hand side of City's defence. Zinchenko has made 28 appearances and contributed five assists. His last game may have come in City's win on the last day of the Premier League season.

Zinchenko came on as a second-half substitute in the remarkable 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa on May 22. Guardiola has stated in the past how he won't stand in a player's way if they wish to leave the club, saying (via Forbes):

“I cannot push the players or convince the player if his mind is elsewhere. (It makes) no sense.”

Arsenal will look to strengthen following a disappointing end to the season, which saw them just pipped to fourth place by Tottenham Hotspur.

