Arsenal attempt to aggressively hijack Lazio transfer attempt for 26-year-old midfielder: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly attempting to hijack Lazio's deal for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow. As claimed by Italian media outlet Calciomercato, the Switzerland international finds himself in an uncertain situation despite having agreed a deal with Lazio.

It has been claimed that the Serie A giants have agreed a deal worth €15 million plus bonuses with Eintracht Frankfurt. Sow, reportedly, has also given a green light for the move but is now said to be considering his options.

Arsenal have entered negotiations for the Swiss midfield dynamo as they look to hijack the deal. However, Lazio are not willing to give up to the Gunners, as they view the 26-year-old as a priority.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito is expected to meet manager Maurizio Sarri as the club look to close the deal. However, the report suggests that Arsenal could outbid the Italian club for the signature of the former Young Boys star. Apart from Arsenal and Lazio, La Liga side Sevilla are also understood to be keen on the midfielder.

Sow has been a key player for Frankfurt since his move from Young Boys in 2019 and has impressed with his all-action game. The Switzerland international has made 160 appearances for the Bundesliga side, scoring eight goals and providing 13 assists.

He played a key role in helping Frankfurt's UEFA Europa League triumph in 2021–22 and has also been capped 38 times by Switzerland.

Sow could be a solid addition to the Gunners as a replacement for his compatriot and international captain Granit Xhaka, who left for Bayer Leverkusen this summer. Mikel Arteta's side have signed Declan Rice but could benefit from adding a quality option like Sow in the middle of the park.

Arsenal legend explains why he expects David Raya to snub Gunners

Arsenal icon Perry Groves has said that he expects David Raya to snub a move to the Emirates. The Spanish goalkeeper has been strongly linked with the Gunners and German giants Bayern Munich.

However, Groves has said that Raya is unlikely to want to play second fiddle to Aaron Ramsdale, telling talkSPORT (via HITC):

"Raya wouldn’t go there to be a number two to see if he can oust Ramsdale! He hasn’t got the time in his career (to do that). There’s no way David Raya would go to Arsenal (as a back-up). Ramsdale’s is number one."

As reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Raya prefers a move to the Emirates over Bayern Munich. However, Romano also added that the Gunners are yet to make an offer for the Brentford 'keeper.

Raya has just a year left in his deal with Brentford, who arre looking to sell him for a high fee. The Spaniard kept 12 clean sheets in 38 Premier League appearances last season, finishing fifth, behind Ramsdale (14) for most clean sheets during the campaign.