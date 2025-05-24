Arsenal begin talks to sign 25-year-old Portugal international: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly initiated a conversation with AC Milan winger Rafael Leao. According to Foot Mercato (via Get Football News France), the Gunners are aiming to add more firepower to their attack. The 25-year-old Portugal international is on sporting director Andrea Berta's wishlist.
Berta reportedly called him to make the Gunners' interest known. The Portuguese international, who has scored 12 goals and assisted 13 times this season across competitions, is contracted with Milan till 2028. However, with the Rossoneri set to miss out on European football next season, Leao could be open to a move elsewhere.
Foot Mercato has also reported that Leao, despite being on Arsenal's wishlist, is not their primary target. He has been a vital cog in Milan since arriving from LOSC Lille in 2019, featuring in 260 games, scoring 72 goals and assisting 62.
The 25-year-old has recorded five goals in 39 games for Portugal since his international debut in October 2021. He was also a part of Stefano Pioli's Milan side that won the 2021-22 Serie A title. This season, he won the Italian Super Cup.
Arsenal look to bolster attacking third
Mikel Arteta's side need to strengthen their attacking third to contend for major accolades. The manager has outlined his desire to sign the best players up front who can deliver big titles.
According to Sky Sports Germany (via Football London), Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta is in contact with RB Leipzig managing director Marcel Schafer over a potential move for forward Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian international, who's admired by Arteta, has logged 21 goals in 45 appearances this season.
The Gunners wanted him last summer, but he chose to remain in Germany. Sesko, who has 16 goals in 41 caps for Slovenia, is contracted with Leipzig till 2029. As per the aforementioned report, his release clause has increased to £67 million due to his performances.
Arsenal are also interested in Rodrygo, who's rumoured to leave Real Madrid this summer, but his price tag of £84 million could hinder a potential move.