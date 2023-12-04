Arsenal considering January move for exciting Juventus attacker: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Juventus' teenage sensation Kenan Yildiz during the January transfer window.

Turkish Football claims that the Gunners are interested in the Turkey international, who has also caught the eye of several clubs in Europe (via Football London). This season, he has made five substitute Serie A appearances for the Italian giants without scoring.

Yildiz, who can play as a striker and out wide, joined Juventus from Bayern Munich's academy in the summer of 2022. After impressing with the Bianconeri's youth sides, the 18-year-old was integrated into Massimiliano Allegri’s first team for the current campaign.

The youngster possesses explosive speed and incredible technique, which makes him lethal in the final third. His abilities were on show when he netted the second of his country's goals in the 3-2 friendly win over Germany on November 19. After controlling the ball on the left side of the box, he found the far corner to put his side 2-1 up.

Mikel Arteta and Co. are said to be looking for striking options in January, and they are linked with Brentford attacker Ivan Toney. As per the aforementioned report, the Gunners would have to cough up a significant amount to sign Yildiz in January.

However, Juventus themselves are admirers of the youngster and have tied him down till 2027. With Liverpool also interested in the attacker, a move for Yildiz will not be straightforward.

For the player, a move to either of the aforementioned English clubs would earn him a chance to play in the Premier League and potentially participate in the Champions League.

How have Arsenal strikers Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah's performances fared this season

Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are looking for options up front despite having Gabriel Jesus. However, the Brazilian is injury-prone, and a lengthy absence could hamper the Gunners' title charge this season.

The former Manchester City striker has scored five goals and assisted two in 14 appearances across competitions. Jesus has been sidelined for 10 games this campaign, adding to the 17 he missed for club and country last season due to a knee injury.

In his absence, academy product Eddie Nketiah has performed reasonably well. He has bagged five goals and three assists in 20 appearances across competitions this season. Overall, Nketiah has 37 goals in 151 senior appearances for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta would ideally prefer more reliable goal-scoring options in Jesus' absence. Hence, a striker's arrival at the Emirates in January is highly likely.