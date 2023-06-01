Arsenal dealt transfer blow as summer target does not want to play in England - Reports

Arsenal have been dealt with a transfer blow, as summer transfer target Joao Cancelo reportedly does not want to play in England anymore. Cancelo returned to City after a loan spell at Bayern Munich.

After a fallout with manager Pep Guardiola, the Portuguese full-back joined the Bavarians on loan in January. A €70 million buy clause was included in his contract, but the Bavarians didn't trigger that, as they were unwilling to spend such a hefty sum.

However, Cancelo seemingly doesn't have a future at City. The Premier League 2022-23 champions are willing to sell the player for £34 million. Arsenal are keen to bolster their squad, as they are back in the UEFA Champions League next season.

They have targeted Cancelo as an option, with right-back being one of the priority positions for Mikel Arteta to work on. However, the Portuguese is not keen on continuing his career in England. The 29-year-old is exploring opportunities abroad.

Apart from the Gunners, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in Cancelo. The former Juventus star has made 154 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring nine goals and providing 22 assists.

He received the Premier League winner's medal with Manchester City and the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not yet thinking about next season

Arsenal beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-0 in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday (May 28). Despite leading the standings for 248 days, the north Londoners had to be content with the runner-up spot.

After the clash against Wolves, manager Mikel Arteta was quizzed about his plans for the summer. He said that he needs to take a few days off before planning for the next season (via the Gunners' website):

"I need to get away and spend a few days with my family, bring the emotions and everything down. And reflect, think and I need to visualise.

"And I need to feel it, what is going to be the best way with how we are going to get this group of players to a different level. Today I cannot do that because I’m still in the moment."

While Arsenal didn't win the Premier League, they enjoyed a remarkable campaign. Few gave them the chance to finish second in the league at the start of the campaign. Whether the Gunners can build on their promising season remains to be seen, though.

