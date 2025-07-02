Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, an Arsenal target, will reportedly reject an extension offer from Los Che as he remains linked with an exit. The 21-year-old is out of contract next summer.

Having come up through the ranks at the Mestalla, Mosquera made his first-team debut in the 2021-22 season. Since then, he has nearly made a century of appearances across competitions, scoring once. That lone strike - in a 2-0 home win over Leganes - in 37 games, came in La Liga in the recently concluded season, where Los Che finished 12th, six points off the drop zone.

The Gunners have had their eyes on Mosquera and submitted a €14 million offer for his services - as per Daily Cannon. After rejecting that, his parent club offered him an extension, but as per Deportes COPE Valencia (via Daily Cannon) didn't meet the defender's expectations, keeping the door open for Mikel Arteta's side to bring the player to north London with an improved bid.

As per Hand of Arsenal, while Los Che are seeking around €20 million to let Mosquera go, the Gunners are looking to close the deal for €15 million and add-ons. The defender is said to have agreed personal terms with Arteta's side.

"We're here to win" - new Arsenal signing Kepa Arrizabalaga

New Arsenal signing Kepa Arrizabalaga reckons his new club has been set up for success after arriving from Chelsea in a reported deal worth £5 million, having arrived at the Blues seven summers ago.

The world's most expensive goalkeeper - since arriving at Stamford Bridge - made over 150 appearances for the Blues, winning four major trophies. In his first media appearance as a Gunners player, Kepa said (as per the Gunners' website):

“We're here to win. I think we have a great team. I think we have great staff around here, the best facilities, so we have to prepare ourselves for this season and to have success.

“When I talk with Mikel (Arteta) and Inaki (Cana), they show me their desire to win. They showed me this ambition, how much they want to improve, how much they want to grow, and I'm really here to help, to push and to win more.”

The Gunners are coming off another trophyless campaign, with their Premier League title drought now extending 21 years, having finished second in the last three editions.

