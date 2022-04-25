Arsenal interested in signing defender with €30 million price tag - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a summer move for Udinese right-back Nahuel Molina. The Argentine defender has been one of the standout performers in Serie A this season. That has caught the attention of many of Europe's elite clubs.

According to Fichajes.net, Arsenal could join Atletico Madrid and Juventus in the race to sign Molina this summer. The Argentina international is open to the prospect of leaving Udinese to play for a club with bigger ambitions. The Italian club have set a price tag of €30 million for the 24-year-old.

Blaze Trends @theblazetrends The 3 clubs that will fight for the signing of Nahuel Molina in the summer blazetrends.com/the-3-clubs-th… The 3 clubs that will fight for the signing of Nahuel Molina in the summer blazetrends.com/the-3-clubs-th…

Molina joined Udinese on a free transfer in 2020. He has had a breakout campaign this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 30 league appearances.

Arsenal are keen to sign a top-quality right-back this summer to provide cover and competition to Takehiro Tomiyasu. Their second-choice right-back Cedric Soares could leave the Emirates this summer.

Manager Mikel Arteta is impressed by Molina's recent performances. His lack of Premier League experience could be a stumbling block, though. However, Tomiyasu's swift adaptation to English football since arriving from Bologna last summer has led the club to believe Molina could do the same.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile are also in the market for a right-back. They are looking for a replacement for Kieran Trippier, who joined Newcastle United in January. Molina could be interested in a move to the Spanish capital to play under Diego Simoene. Udinese's asking price for the player could be a deal breaker, though.

Serie A giants Juventus are also monitoring the performances of the 24-year-old. The Bianconeri have endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, exiting the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16. Massimiliano Allegri's side are fourth in the league standings, 11 points off leaders AC Milan, but have a game in hand.

The Italian is keen to bolster his squad to mount a title challenge next season. The right-back position is an area that needs strengthening, which explains the Bianconeri's interest in Molina.

Arsenal could sign Djed Spence if they cannot land Nahuel Molina

Nahuel Molina could be behind Takehiro Tomiyasu in the pecking order at Emirates, so he might not be enthused by a move to the club. Tomiyasu, 23, has been a key player under Arteta, with the team losing four of nine games in his absence due to a calf injury.

Arteta could move for Middlesbrough loanee Djed Spence if they fail to land Molina. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Nottingham Forrest till the end of the season.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Gabriel Martinelli on his toughest individual opponent: “Actually the guy from Nottingham Forest, Djed Spence, who I played against in the FA Cup. He is very strong, good on the ball, calm & quick. I was surprised; he is a really good player.” [ @TheAthleticUK Gabriel Martinelli on his toughest individual opponent: “Actually the guy from Nottingham Forest, Djed Spence, who I played against in the FA Cup. He is very strong, good on the ball, calm & quick. I was surprised; he is a really good player.” [@TheAthleticUK] #afc https://t.co/eoxBo7ZQc6

Spence has caught the attention of Arsenal, thanks to his eye-catching displays against the Gunners and Leicester City in the FA Cup this season. According to the Mirror, the Premier League giants are monitoring the 21-year-old.

