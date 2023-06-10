Arsenal interested in surprise move to sign Chelsea forward under one condition - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer. The Gunners are open to making the move but want the Blues to budge from their £70 million asking price.

As per Matt Law of The Telegraph, Arsenal have entered the race to sign Havertz. Manager Mikel Arteta is keen on bolstering his attack and sees the Chelsea star as a player who couls help his side.

Real Madrid have been in talks with Chelsea over a deal for Havertz this summer but are reluctant to match the Blues' asking price. The Blues are not willing to sell the forward for cheap and want £70 million - just £2 million less than what they paid to sign him from Bayer Leverkusen three years ago.

Both Real Madrid and Arsenal are looking to get the fee reduced and are not pushing for the move at the current asking price. BILD haa added that Havertz is open to leaving Chelsea and is ready to hold talks with other clubs.

Tony Cascarino wants Chelsea to sell Real Madrid and Arsenal-target

Tony Cascarino has said that Chelsea should not be relying on Kai Havertz to lead their attack next season. He reckons the German is not good enough to be playing up front and has very little positional awareness inside the box.

On talkSPORT earlier this year, he took shots at the German star. Cascarino said that Havertz does not know how to play as a centre-forward:

“You can point at the centre-forward position which many have, and we’ll talk about ‘Chelsea didn’t buy a centre-forward’, which is a valid point I’m sure we’ll talk about Havertz in this conversation because Havertz doesn’t lead the line.

"All the things I got taught as a centre-forward, and all the centre-forwards I know, he doesn’t do a number of things very well. Leading the line is basically bringing the team higher up the pitch. When the ball comes into you, you can keep it a little bit longer, and the team can allow to get beyond you."

He added about the Arsenal-target:

“He doesn’t do that. He does little flicks and touches, some of them come off, and some don’t. But it’s not a centre-forward play. Even when he jumps in the air with his flick-ons, he doesn’t really flick it anywhere when he wins a header.

"You could argue ‘well he’s not the biggest’, Havertz now is 23; he’s six foot one; he could lead the line way better. I just don’t think he’s a natural centre-forward.”

Havertz ended the 2022-23 season as Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League with nine goals. He was linked with Bayern Munich, too, but they're not longer interested, as per BILD.

