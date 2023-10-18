Arsenal join race to sign Liverpool target previously lauded by Harry Kane - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Liverpool target Jamal Musiala, who has earned praise from his new Bayern Munich teammate Harry Kane.

Musiala, 20, has earned rich plaudits for the Bavarian giants, with 57 goal contributions (32 goals, 25 assists) in 133 games across competitions. That includes one goal and two assists in eight games across competitions this term.

The attacking midfielder has a contract with Bayern till 2026, but his exploits have attracted interest from the Premier League. As per 90Min (via TBR), Arsenal have joined Manchester City and Liverpool in the race for his services. To ward off interest, Bayern are planning to tie Musiala down to a longer contract.

Kane, who moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern this summer, had this to say about his new teammate Musiala (TNT Sport via Bundesliga):

“Jamal has been fantastic. There’s been a lot of talk about how good he is. He’s been great to watch in training, in tight areas how he moves, how he plays forwards. He’s been fantastic to play with so far.”

Kane has had a good start to his stint at Bayern, bagging nine goals and five assists in 10 games across competitions.

How Arsenal and Liverpool have fared this season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have made good starts to their 2023-24 campaign. The Gunners have won nine of their 12 games across competitions, losing once. Meanwhile, the Reds have also lost once in 11 games across competitions, winning eight.

The Gunners are only behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur (20) on goals scored after eight Premier League games, having won six of their eight outings. Mikel Arteta's side's only defeat came in the UEFA Champions League at Lens.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's men have also played well this campaign. With 17 points, they're fourth in the league, three points behind the leading duo of Spurs and Arsenal.

Their lone reverse this campaign came at Tottenham Hotspur in the league. Klopp's side lost 2-1 in a game where they finished with nine men and was marred by VAR incorrectly ruling out Luis Diaz's opener for the Reds.