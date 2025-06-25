Arsenal keen on signing PSG star Mikel Arteta looks to bolster squad - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly looking to snap up PSG striker Bradley Barcola. The 22-year-old is in the midst of a superb season for the Parisians, who are currently in action in the new-look FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Barcola has 21 goals and 20 assists in 60 games across competitions, including an assist in three games at the Club World Cup, where Luis Enrique's side face hosts Inter Miami in the quarter-finals on Sunday (June 29) in Atlanta.

However, as per L'Equipe, the Gunners are said to be keen to snap up his services, especially considering his performances since January after a relatively quiet start to the campaign.

The 22-year-old contributed 14 goals and 11 assists in 34 outings in Ligue 1 and also scored and assisted in the Parisians' triumphant Coupe de France and UEFA Champions League campaigns as they clinched the quadruple.

Trending

However, Barcola isn't going to come cheap, as he's contracted to the Parisians till 2028. As per Transfermarkt, his market value is €70 million. Considering his current red-hot form, he could be an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta's side, who are looking for replenishments this summer after a trophyless campaign.

Season Recap: Arsenal and PSG

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta

Both Arsenal and PSG have had decent seasons. But as mentioned before, the Gunners ended their campaign without major silverware, finishing second in the Premier League for the third straight year.

That has extended their league title drought since 2004, finishing 10 points behind Liverpool after doing so behind Manchester City in the previous two campaigns. Artete's side also struggled in the two domestic cups but prospered in Europe.

After beating holders Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, though, they lost 3-1 across two legs to eventual winners PSG.

Meanwhile, the Parisians - as mentioned earlier - are in the midst of a dream season that could get better still. Having clinched the domestic treble, Luis Enrique's side thumped Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final to become the competition's newest winners. Now they find themselves four wins away from a first FIFA Club World Cup crown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More