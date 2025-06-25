Arsenal keen on signing PSG star Mikel Arteta looks to bolster squad - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly looking to snap up PSG striker Bradley Barcola. The 22-year-old is in the midst of a superb season for the Parisians, who are currently in action in the new-look FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.
Barcola has 21 goals and 20 assists in 60 games across competitions, including an assist in three games at the Club World Cup, where Luis Enrique's side face hosts Inter Miami in the quarter-finals on Sunday (June 29) in Atlanta.
However, as per L'Equipe, the Gunners are said to be keen to snap up his services, especially considering his performances since January after a relatively quiet start to the campaign.
The 22-year-old contributed 14 goals and 11 assists in 34 outings in Ligue 1 and also scored and assisted in the Parisians' triumphant Coupe de France and UEFA Champions League campaigns as they clinched the quadruple.
However, Barcola isn't going to come cheap, as he's contracted to the Parisians till 2028. As per Transfermarkt, his market value is €70 million. Considering his current red-hot form, he could be an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta's side, who are looking for replenishments this summer after a trophyless campaign.
Season Recap: Arsenal and PSG
Both Arsenal and PSG have had decent seasons. But as mentioned before, the Gunners ended their campaign without major silverware, finishing second in the Premier League for the third straight year.
That has extended their league title drought since 2004, finishing 10 points behind Liverpool after doing so behind Manchester City in the previous two campaigns. Artete's side also struggled in the two domestic cups but prospered in Europe.
After beating holders Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, though, they lost 3-1 across two legs to eventual winners PSG.
Meanwhile, the Parisians - as mentioned earlier - are in the midst of a dream season that could get better still. Having clinched the domestic treble, Luis Enrique's side thumped Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final to become the competition's newest winners. Now they find themselves four wins away from a first FIFA Club World Cup crown.