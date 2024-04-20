Arsenal lead race to sign €60 million-rated star despite Barcelona and PSG interest - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi despite interest from Barcelona and PSG.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for the La Liga side, contributing four goals and an assist in 44 games across competitions, starting 40 times. Overall, the Spaniard has made 187 appearances for Sociedad since his first-team debut in the 2018-19 season, bagging eight goals and seven assists.

Despite his contract running till 2027, Zubimendi has attracted interest from top clubs like Barca and PSG (via PSG Talk). While the Blaugrana view him as the long-term replaacement of the legendary Sergio Busquets, PSG. The aforementioned report also mentions interst from the Gunners, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

However, as per Tutto Juve, the Gunners have emerged as the frontrunners to land Zubimendi, who has a reported release clause of €60 million. Although Juventus are also in the fray, they are unlikely to pay that much, putting the Gunners in pole position to get their man.

Meanwhile, Bayern's interest in Zubmendi has cooled off after his compatriot Xabi Alonso said that he would remain at Bayer Leverkusen beyond the summer, having delivered their first Bundesliga title.

What's next for Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG are in the midst of solid campaigns. All three clubs are in the top-two of their respective domestic leagues, while one is still alive in Europe.

The Gunners followed up their surprise 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa in the league at the weekend with a loss by the same scoreline at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in midweek.

Following a 2-2 first-leg home draw, Mikel Arteta's side were eliminated with a 3-2 aggregate loss and next take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday (April 20). The Gunners trail leaders Manchester City by two points after 32 games.

Meanwhile, Barca and the Parisians went head-to-head in another Champions League quarterfinal. Xavi's side opened the scoring in the second leg at home to lead 4-2 on aggregate before a Ronald Araujo own goal and four goals from the Parisians turned the tie on its head.

Barcelona are next in action in La Liga at leaders Real Madrid on Sunday (April 21), trailing by eight points after 31 games. Meanwhile, the Parisians take on Lyon at home in Ligue 1 on the same day, hoping to go 13 points clear at the top with a win.

