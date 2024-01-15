Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City involved in battle to sign 23-year-old Championship star: Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly in the fray for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Patterson, 23, made his first-team debut with the Black Cats in 2020. Having come through the ranks at the Wearside club, the Englishman has made 105 senior appearances across competitions, keepig 32 clean sheets. That includes eight shutouts in 29 games across competitions this term.

The 23-year-old signed a contract extension with the Championship side last year, but HITC has reported that he could move to the Premier League in 2024. One of his possible destinations is Liverpool, who are reportedly willing to let their No. 2 Caoimhin Kelleher move on.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side are not alone in the fray, as City are also looking to replace their No. 2 Stefan Ortega with the Sunderland custodian. Meanwhile, at Arsenal, Aaron Ramsdale could move on, with the on-loan David Raya expected to be signed permanently this summer.

How have Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City fared this season?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are in the midst of impressive campaigns, both in England and in the continent.

While the Reds lead the Premier League standings with 45 points from 20 games, three-time defending champions City are just two points behind, following a thrilling come-from-behind 3-2 win at Newcastle United at the weekend.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have had a bit of a slump, with successive league defeats knocking them off the perch. Mikel Arteta's side are fourth in the points table. five points behind the Reds.

All three clubs topped their respective groups in Europe. While City and Arsenal are through to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Liverpool have done so in the UEFA Europa League. Among the trio, though, City went perfect in their group as they seek to defend their crown.

Pep Guardiola's side are also in the fray for an unprecedented Premier League four-peat, having won five of the last six titles, including the last three.