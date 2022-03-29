Arsenal 'make contact' with 24-year-old superstar's agent - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer. The Argentine is widely considered one of the best forwards in Europe and is likely to be courted by many clubs this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal have begun negotiations with Martinez's agent over the player's potential move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gunners parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January after he was frozen out of the first team by manager Mikel Arteta for disciplinary breaches. Despite being linked with many forwards, the Gunners failed to sign a replacement for the Gabon striker.

The club are also bracing themselves for the potential departure of French striker Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah this summer on free transfers. Arsenal hope to address that by moving for Martinez.

The Argentine joined Inter Milan from Racing Club in 2018. He rose to prominence during the 2019-20 season with the Italian giants, scoring 21 goals in 49 appearances. Martinez played all the games in Inter's triumphant Serie A campaign last season, scoring 17 goals. He formed a formidable partnership with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku as the Nerazzurri won their first Scudetto in 11 years.

The 24-year-old has continued in the same vein this season, scoring 14 goals in 27 league games. That has helped Inter Milan to third place in the league table, six points behind league leaders AC Milan, albeit with a game in hand.

Martinez was heavily linked with a move to the Gunners and Tottenham Hotspur last summer. However, he extended his stay at Inter till 2026. Nevertheless, Inter could part ways with the striker for €70 million. Arsenal are likely to prioritize a world-class striker this summer. They would be more than willing to match Inter's valuation of the Argentina international.

Arsenal to face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid for Lautaro Martinez

Atletico Madrid are reportedly set to join Arsenal in the race to sign Lautaro Martinez this summer. The Spanish giants view the 24-year-old as the ideal replacement for veteran striker Luis Suarez.

Suarez signed a two-year contract with Atletico after arriving from Barcelona in the summer of 2020. He scored 21 goals in 32 league games for Diego Simeone's side last season, helping them to the La Liga title.

However, he has struggled for consistency this season, scoring just nine times in 28 league games. The 35-year-old is expected to leave as a free agent this summer.

Martinez could reject the Gunners' advances and be enticed by a move to Atletico. There, he could play under his compatriot Simeone, who is widely considered one of the best managers of his generation.

