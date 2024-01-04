Arsenal and Manchester City considering move for Barcelona superstar in the summer - Reports

Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly in the fray for Barcelona midfielder Pedri this summer.

Pedri, 21, is widely regarded as one of the best young midfielders of his generation. He has played 120 times for Barca - bagging 17 goals and nine assists - but has been beset by injury woes. A hamstring injury restricted him to 12 La Liga games in 2021-22 and 26 last season.

He has only played eight times in 19 league outings this campaign, missing nine games due to a hamstring injury and the last two due to another injury. Pedri is also a Spain regular, making 18 appearances.

He's contracted with Barca till 2026, but as per Fichajes (via teamTALK), the La Liga giants are worried that Pedri's extended time on the sidelines due to injuries could be an impediment in realising his optimum potential.

The publication mentions interest from Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City and also serial Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich. The three clubs are monitoring the situation and could be prepared to launch a bid in the summer.

How have Arsenal, Manchester City and Barcelona fared this season?

Arsenal, Manchester City and Barcelona have had decent starts to the season. The Gunners are third in the Premier League after 20 games, five behind leaders Liverpool (45), while City are ahead on goal difference with a game in hand.

Both clubs are also through to the UEFA Champions League knockouts as group winners. The Gunners play Porto, while defending champions City lock horns with FC Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are fourth in La Liga, 10 points behind the leading pair of Real Madrid and Girona (48 points each) after 19 games but have a game in hand. Xavi's side are also through to the Champions League knockouts as group winners and take on Napoli for a place in the quarterfinals.